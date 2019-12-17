“Are you committed to this SGS thing?” This is a recent question and one that is vitally important to my leadership. The question came from a community member who had read an article released this week from the Dallas Morning News. You may have seen the article yourself. The article explained (as I understand it) that the Dallas Independent School District is struggling with their commitment to the SGS process and some of the partnerships they have forged in the past few years.
As many of you realize, Victoria Independent School District is also an SGS district. This means we have the opportunity to engage in partnerships as well, and this means we are able to potentially bring additional funding to our district in support of our students and teachers. We have been carefully working through the process of identifying potential partners, and the decision is far from finalized.
The question I received was one of commitment – a word I take very seriously. I have learned the hard way that commitment just doesn’t work for me. The dictionary defines it as “state or quality of being dedicated” and “an obligation that restricts freedom of action.” I spent the first three decades of my life believing commitment was something to aspire to, but wisdom has taught me there is a higher aspiration.
Those of you who know me probably think I’m committed to my health. I’m not.
You may think I’m committed to a certain style of leadership... I’m not. When it comes to relationships, commitment is the wrong word for me.
A lifetime of mistakes and meditation has shown me the higher path is not one of commitment, but one of discipline.
The etymology of the word discipline is “instruction or knowledge” from Latin and is where we get the word disciple. To be disciplined is to be on a learning path or a knowledge path. When it comes to my relationships, I am learning and growing. When it comes to my health (which changes every day), I am learning and growing. When it comes to my leadership, I am disciplined (learning and growing).
I wonder if Dallas ISD committed to the SGS process for improving the school system. Therein lies the potential problem with a commitment. By committing, we adhere to a belief without giving it another thought. We don’t step back and question our thinking, and because we’re committed, we don’t need to keep pushing ourselves to learn and grow. A commitment can work against you in this regard because it allows you to wear blinders to the world.
At VISD, we have talked about this as an administrative team and we are not committed to the SGS process because if the process changes, so does everything about our district.
Instead, we are disciplined. At every step along the way, we are determined to learn, think and grow in order to make the best possible decisions for our students, staff and community. We will always be disciplined when it comes to our decision-making. We will be disciplined about our leadership. Being on a path of continuous improvement is a focus on discipline.
One last point since we’re near the end of the calendar year.
I would encourage you to not make New Year’s commitments this year. The fact is that you are already living your commitments every day. Instead, I encourage you to become really disciplined. As your knowledge in your discipline grows, you will be amazed at how it can change your life.
