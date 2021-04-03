When I pushed open the doors of the Victoria College in 2009, my 13-year-old self had yet to realize the profound impact the college would have on my life.
Beyond the educational career VC prepared me for, from becoming the University of Texas’ youngest-ever graduate at age 17, earning two undergraduate degrees in broadcast journalism and biology/pre-med to earning a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University at 18, VC laid the foundation for me to overcome unforeseen personal challenges.
In 2017 as a rising television anchor for NBC, what should have been the most exciting time of my life turned into my worst nightmare. I was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 23. After advocating for my health when I was misdiagnosed twice, doctors found tumors on both sides of my body and a mass growing in my chest.
I pushed through the physical pain of chemotherapy and emotional devastation of hair loss to create a viable solution for women and children with cancer losing their hair and confidence — cap wigs. Toward the end of treatment, my family and I started making and giving free real-hair cap wigs to cancer patients across the world through our 501©(3) nonprofit, the Verma Foundation. Since launching, we have given more than 1,500 cap wigs to patients and partnered with more than 1,200 hospitals nationwide.
Helping others at a time when I needed help the most is my secret to recovery. There’s nothing more powerful than entrepreneurial benevolence. It’s a personal discovery that carries more weight in the midst of a pandemic when there is so much uncertainty. Now on a re-mission, I’m using my story of conquering cancer to empower others to find strength and purpose in that face of uncertainty.
As an award-winning broadcast journalist who has worked in New York, Florida, Massachusetts and now Colorado as a weekday morning anchor for 9NEWS (NBC) in Denver, I am honored to bring my travels back to my hometown of Victoria as a speaker for the Lyceum. The conversations we will have on Tuesday fit seamlessly with the mission of the lecture series: to bring the world to Victoria.
In a time of social distancing and isolation, the pandemic has also made our world smaller as we continue to fight together. I am truly excited to meet you all and share a piece of my journey inspired by Victoria College.
The Victoria College Lyceum Lecture Series event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. in Victoria. The event is free and open to the public. Due to COVID protocols, seating is limited. Tickets are required to attend the event and can be reserved by calling the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-8587. Verma’s lecture will also be livestreamed at VictoriaCollege.edu/Lyceum.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
For more information, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Lyceum.
