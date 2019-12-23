At this time of the year, the list of traditions is nearly endless. Many families have numerous traditions leading up to Christmas, traditions on Christmas day, traditions around the new year, etc.
A tradition is “a belief or behavior passed down within a group or society with symbolic meaning or special significance with origins in the past” (thanks, Wikipedia).
Growing up, my mother’s side of the family would always gather on Christmas Eve at my maternal grandfather’s house for dinner. He lived in a rural part of the country on a path that included in its directions, “Turn off the paved road.” His house was so small, it is probably better described as a shack, which he built by hand and with a team of horses. Needless to say, there was never enough room for everyone to gather around the table, but we figured out how to make it work in order to have a prayer, a meal, a great time together and a few gifts. We would then depart with just enough time to make it to the late evening church service. Part of my family’s tradition also included chores on Christmas morning before breakfast and presents. Anyone who grew up on a working livestock farm knows there is never a day off.
Sometimes, traditions last for generations or centuries even. Often, our traditions change over time. My grandfather has long passed on. I think about him often and carry him with me, but he is gone. His children (my parents and my cousin’s parents) are mostly still with us, but travel has become increasingly difficult. My brothers, my cousins and I have scattered ourselves around the country, and we all have families of our own.
Although the physical meal and time together was a tradition, the deeper purpose was what it stood for, of course. That purpose lives on with each of us as we make new traditions. Last year, I went back to the Midwest over the holidays, but this year, I am staying home. It’s time for some new traditions.
These days, I am also spending a lot of time thinking about our task force work and strategic planning happening in our district. All our task forces are bumping up against traditions right now as well. Our boundary analysis group is agonizing over traditional school feeder patterns and recognizing there are some traditions in our community (which houses are assigned to which campuses) and knowing change is coming. Our strategic planning group is carrying the proud history of VISD in our minds as we wrestle with how we can maintain the great things happening in our district (holding on to our purpose) and still forge a path forward that might include new traditions.
When I think back to my grandfather’s table, it is easy for my mind to want to go back to that time. In many ways it was an easier time (prior to cellphones). Most of us are amazingly adept at remembering only the best parts of our lives and overlooking the difficulties, and it becomes easy to long for bygone customs and traditions.
I think back fondly at doing chores on Christmas morning, but in reality, I know there is no possible way I could have enjoyed it when I was 10 years old.
I am sure my parents could tell you stories of endless complaining. Somehow, my brain rewired itself over four decades to reframe the experience and remember the purpose. As I think back on it now, the meaning I took away was the importance of making certain to always be responsible for the job entrusted to me, do something physical every day of the year, working together as a team to get big jobs done, etc.
I suspect this is the secret in successfully drawing customs and traditions into the future – once we can get past “this is how we do it” traditions and figure out what made them special (the purpose), we can keep the meaning in our hearts and minds so it can continue to live on both in us and through us.
