I grew up in Victoria County, and returned to our county six years ago to build a business and have a place my wife and daughters could really call home after serving more than two decades in the military. I served in the Texas Army National Guard, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Army before becoming a Senior Military Analyst. I was stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, was in Iraq on combat duty with the Army for more than a year and achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Three.
Our military taught me to be a problem-solver, particularly during my 15 month combat tour in Iraq in Command and Staff with 3rd Heavy Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division where we constantly needed to solve problems swiftly and accurately. I use that valuable training every day in business, and I want to bring these proven problem-solving skills to commissioners' court.
In the military and in my own business, “proactive leadership” is more than just a catchy phrase. Serving overseas on an aircraft carrier as part of Operation Enduring Freedom after 9/11, we had to be constantly looking and planning ahead. After all, when we fail to plan, we plan to fail.
More than 22 years of military service taught me how to lead from the trenches and get things done. I believe in leading by example and that leadership means much more than just talking.
I own and operate an oilfield services business, and I believe county government should work hard for people, while also working smart in how it uses resources and taxpayer dollars. People should expect good services from the county, and that when they have problems the county will respond. I answered my country's call for years in the military, and I'll answer your call as county commissioner.
I’ve also been active in serving communities wherever we lived. Locally, I helped launch Operation Not Forgotten, a faith-based outreach group for veterans in our area. I served as a city planning commissioner for Cache, Oklah., from 2012-14 while I was at Fort Sill; I am currently a zone commander for the American Legion, and I also coach karate.
I hold an associate degree, and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in information technology management. I also earned a master’s degree in information technology management with a concentration in digital forensics. I married my high school sweetheart Katy in 1998, and we have two daughters. Everyone helps out with the family cattle operation.
Part of being a leader means getting results, not just giving out rhetoric. While the Road and Bridge budget for Precinct 3 has doubled under the current Commissioner millions of dollars that could be used to fix roads and facilitate economic development are gathering dust in a precinct account instead of benefiting county residents and getting the show on the road. A 30% reserve is a good point to be at but if we have over a million saved up then we need to take another look at things. There was a $76,000 increase to the 2020 budget for Precinct 3. Perhaps it’s time we lower taxes since we have such a surplus.
As I knock on doors and talk to people I constantly hear about the poor conditions of county roads in Precinct 3, and I know first-hand how rough some roads are because I drive on them. Of course right now in election season there’s is a lot of reactionary responses to roads. We need to make a real plan for maintaining and rebuilding our roads, and implement that plan. I will develop that plan.
I have decades of experience in planning and management while in the military. If you want a County Commissioner who will work for you, solve problems and answer to you then I would appreciate your vote in the Republican Primary on March 3rd. It’s time we move forward!
