I have been a family physician practicing in Victoria for more than 30 years. I grew up here, and once I finished college at Baylor, medical school at UTMB in Galveston and then a three-year residency in family medicine, I came home to Victoria. My wife, Myra, and I raised our three kids in this great city and have made some of the best friends that anyone could hope for. Many of you followed us week by week for 13 years of this life in the Advocate’s “Cooking with Myra” column.
My work as a family doctor involves the day-to-day care of individuals who need care for their chronic problems such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol. And other patients need help with their short-term ailments such as allergies, sprains, lacerations or respiratory infections. In the last three decades, I have seen almost everything you can imagine, and most conditions I have seen and treated many hundreds of times.
Despite my years of experience, I have never seen anything as strange as the coronavirus and our society’s reaction to it. I understand science, and I understand politics. In addition to my years of practicing medicine, I served on the Victoria City Council for seven years, so I realize the decision making that is required of elected officials. You can’t please everyone with what you do, so you simply try to make the most intelligent decisions you can with the information available to you.
When the COVID-19 virus spread here from China in January or February, we were all thrown off guard. Even if the Chinese had been more forthcoming with information earlier, we still could not have done much to stop this highly contagious disease anymore than we can stop influenza from spreading from the orient to our country each year. The flu is also serious and kills 30 to 50 thousand Americans each year.
This new coronavirus might kill as many Americans this year as does the flu. Time will tell. Both coronavirus and the flu generally claim the elderly and those with multiple medical problems. Being old and sick weakens a person’s immune system. Whether we are contagious with the flu or coronavirus, we should obviously avoid infecting vulnerable folks.
During the flu season from November to March, as a physician, I see multiple patients almost every day with the typical cough, fever and body aches. They look bad and they feel worse. During flu season, life carries on fairly normally. Schools are open. People go to work and shop and eat out and pay taxes.
Believers worship and fellowship at their churches. Friends get together for parties. Others fish, golf and play sports. Newspapers publish articles about all sorts of things with very little mention about the flu. And year after year, 30,000 to 50,000 Americans die from the flu. Millions of folks test positive for the flu, but there are no daily news conferences to announce the tally for that day or how we are scoring compared to other states or countries.
Politicians and the media would have us believe that coronavirus is going to kill us all, particularly if we do crazy things such as leave our home or go to work. It is still OK for us to shop in crowded grocery stores and home improvement centers, but it is not safe for us to go to church.
Let’s look at the risks. In Texas, we have had 550 deaths from the coronavirus. Our state population is about 30 million so that means the risk of death so far is 1 out of 54,000 people. The risk of death in Michigan is 1 out of 7,100 people. The death risk in New York state is 1 out of 1,300. The risk of death from COVID-19 in the United States is 1 out of 7,300. So, there are places that definitely need to take great precautions, such as densely populated New York City. Other places such as Texas are at very low risk for death. We cannot justify destroying our economy in the areas of our country that we now know are at low risk.
What is our risk locally? Victoria County has about 95,000 residents. We have 92 confirmed cases. Most of these citizens are not terribly ill. So, the risk of having the coronavirus in Victoria County is less than 1 out of 1,000 by this current data (but see the further truth below). The risk of getting a miserable case of the flu in flu season is far greater.
Recent research of the coronavirus is very informative. Antibodies are what the immune system creates to fight the germs (antigens) that we are exposed to, either from an infection or a vaccination.
Two studies were just released. In Santa Clara County, Calif., 3,300 people were randomly tested for the coronavirus antibodies and 3.5% showed positive. If this percentage is applied to their county as a whole (3.5% of two million people) then the probable number of those infected was about 57,000. Their actual number of positive antigen tests was about 1,000.
In Los Angeles County, the antibody study showed a similar positive rate of about 4%, which would translate to around 300,000 cases. Their reported positives by actual testing was 8,000. The number of undocumented cases in both cities was 40 to 50 times higher than what their current nasal swab antigen testing was discovering.
If we use this same calculation for Victoria County (4% of 95,000) then our actual number of infections could already be about 3,800 and not 92. This is actually good news because we can see that large numbers of people are walking around with this virus and don’t feel ill. For the most part, a virus or other germ is not a problem unless it causes lots of people to be significantly sick. And again, the death rate from the coronavirus is fairly low, except for certain highly populated areas such as New York City. We are not in New York.
We can still be careful when we are around those who are vulnerable. Wash your hands and wear a mask when it is appropriate. Don’t cough on your grandma.
Despite all the dire warnings we did not run out of hospital beds or ventilators any more than we did during the flu season. The far greater damage done was to our economy and society.
Now that we have more data regarding the virus, we need to move forward. We need to open businesses and factories and churches and restaurants. We must get out of our houses. We must start living again.
Finally! I would love to shake your hand personally for such a great common sense and well stated letter!
