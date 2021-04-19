For three years, I have been asking for your feedback on countless questions and ideas. You have responded every time and for that I am eternally grateful.
I have written before that schools work best when we keep the public at the forefront of public education. I am dedicated to this type of leadership and hope my actions over the past three years have evidenced my commitment.
I have asked for your voice in many ways, and the past three years are proof that together there is nothing we cannot do together.
We have secured nearly $10 Million in grant funding to build new learning pathways, we have forged a partnership to open a revolutionary Early Childhood Center, we have more than doubled the number of students identified as gifted, we have more students than ever in dual-credit, dual-enrollment, and Advanced Placement courses and all those students are performing better.
But I do not think for a second that this is something I have done. This is something WE have done. It was your voice that pointed us in this direction. It was your voice that “steered the ship.”
When there were impossibly tough decisions to make as a community, it was you who stepped up to make your voices heard by serving on a taskforce or sharing your thoughts in person or online.
When I joined this community three years ago, you gave me a charge to improve the quality of education, improve our financial standing, and increase community involvement.
These have been our guideposts for the work, and again, our success is yours to own.
At a recent board meeting, the trustees and I were lovingly called “feedback beggars.” I don’t think a nicer thing has ever been said to me. It is true, we do beg for feedback. It is the only way we know if we are moving in the right direction.
While we ask for feedback a lot, we also ask for feed-forward. I hope someday someone comes to a board meeting and calls us “feed-forward beggars.” Feedback tells us who we are. Feed-forward tells us who we are becoming.
It is now time for you to tell us who we are becoming in this community.
It is no secret we are in the midst of a bond campaign.
The bond is simply a question our community is asking of itself. This bond vote is a chance for feed-forward not just for the education of our students, but for the future of our community. It is a chance to weigh in on who we are becoming.
Every person over the age of 18 has an opportunity to make their voice heard.
We have come so far together, and you have made your voice heard at so many points along the way. I sincerely hope you will make the extra effort to ensure your voice is heard on this very important decision.
Early voting started Monday and ends April 27. Election Day is May 1.
It has been my humble honor to serve as your superintendent these past three years, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this question to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.