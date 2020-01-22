January is National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign dedicated to celebrating and elevating the mentoring movement.
Did you know?
- One in three young people are growing up without a mentor outside their family. This is the mentoring gap in America. That’s 9 million young people without a mentor outside their family to walk alongside them through their life journey. That’s 9 million chances to build a better future.
- Mentoring has tangible effects. The National Mentoring Partnership reports at-risk students who meet regularly with a mentor are 52% less likely to skip a day of school and 37% less likely to skip a class. Mentored youth are 81% more likely to be involved in healthy and productive extracurricular activities or sports programs than peers without a mentor. Students with mentors are 55% more likely to go to college. Forty-eight percent of mentees volunteer in their community. They also are more prone to go on to hold leadership positions and mentor others.
- At a time when much of the focus is on what divides us, research shows the majority of Americans agree: Mentoring relationships are powerful tools for connection and are critical to our country’s future. Americans are overwhelmingly crossing racial, economic, and other bridges to mentor young people outside their families.
- More than 80% of adults agree with investment in mentoring, and more than 66% are already mentoring or willing to consider it.
I know I never would have become an engineer back in the 1970s without the three people who mentored me. Miss Dostal, Mr. Gerlitz and Mrs. Albert gave me the courage to pursue a non-traditional profession for women and step out as one of the first people in my family to go to college. Mr. Gerlitz kept up with me at college and spent hours on the phone helping me survive college chemistry and offering encouragement.
A first-grade mentee from Hopkins Elementary said with a smile, “Thanks to my mentor, I am doing better in school, and I like to read now.” Her mentor also commented, “Her progress so far this year has been remarkable. We’re having fun learning together.”
Mentoring can take many forms – tutoring students in academic subjects, such as reading or math, being a life coach to a child who has a difficult home life or needs positive adult direction, being a career adviser to a high school student looking beyond graduation, a college student willing to give high school students the inside scoop on how to prepare for and survive college.
Kudos to the many Victoria Business and Education Coalition mentors helping first and second graders improve their reading skills at Hopkins and to Mentor Connect teacher Felicia Sledge and her aide Teri Flores. Last year, the Hopkins mentor team helped students improve reading scores by an average of 30%. We are also excited to have returning and new mentors headed to five other VISD elementary campuses this Spring. Hip, hip, hooray for the tutors who are helping with Power Math at the middle school campuses of Stroman, Patti Welder and Howell as volunteers for Communities in Schools of the Golden Crescent. Thanks to members of First United Methodist Church for supporting their “adopted” children at Shields Elementary by serving as tutors and life coaches. Applause to others who are also mentoring young people as individuals or through other organizations, churches or businesses.
There are still many children in kindergarten through 12th grades that could use another caring adult in their life for 30 minutes to an hour on a regular basis. That caring adult could be you.
For more information or to volunteer, call the Victoria Business and Education Coalition at 361-572-8232 or Communities in Schools at 361-578-0341.
Prospective mentors will need to fill out an application and pass a background check.
