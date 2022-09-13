On the day following Labor Day, I was doing some gardening, which included pulling weeds and planting. Then, I sat down to catch my breath and I heard the sweet, soothing sounds of locusts. What a nice blessing.
I was also blessed to spend my Labor Day holidays with my 9-year-old little friend Ezra. His mom and dad, Marilyn and Patrick, went to the river to celebrate his mom’s, Marilyn Elaine’s birthday and Labor Day.
Labor Day celebrates all those who work hard with a day of rest. It is one last summer celebration. If you spent yours at the beach, park, river, lake or at home, I hope you had a lovely time.
Many, including myself, are still confused between Labor Day and Memorial Day. Labor Day is on the first Monday in September. One way to remember the holidays is that Memorial Day starts the summer and Labor Day ends the summer.
Over the three days, Ezra was very polite and so much fun. He is in the fourth grade now and I think that is a wonderful age.
We enjoyed lots of swimming, the movies, playing games, cooking and our awesome trip to the Pizza Hut with his parents. We call it “Putt Putt to the Pizza Hut!” We played games there and Ezra won a bright yellow-and-orange stuffed animal which he named “Lucky Ducky.”
This brought back many fun memories with Marilyn Elaine, and her sister, Dyanne. I remember when they were just little girls and their Granny, Elaine Wheat, and I took them to the Pizza Hut and we had many fun times.
I think the saying: “What comes around goes around!” is really true.
When his parents picked up Ezra, they were all so happy to once again be reunited. We celebrated with a meal of Mexican food and then Marilyn opened her gift from her son, Ezra, which was his very own nice artwork with his sweet words, “I love you!” Ezra also wrapped the gift himself. He is growing up into such a kind and handsome young man.
Of course, we had to have some little birthday horns to celebrate Marilyn’s birthday and we made a very special new memory. I am so thankful that Marilyn was born. I am blessed to know Marilyn and Dyanne.
May God bless you all. Hope you were as lucky as I was on the recent Labor Day holidays making new, special memories.