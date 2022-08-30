We continue looking back at the centennial of Calhoun County as reported by the Port Lavaca and Bobby Joe Paul.
Lack’s store welcomed to community
Upon returning to Port Lavaca after several years absence, Andy Power, owner and operator of Lack’s Auto Supply Associate Stores, was so greatly impressed with the growth of the town and Community that he decided to once again make it his home and establish his present business.
Born in Palacios, he moved here with his family when 8 years of age and attended school here. Later they moved to Eastelline, Texas, where he graduated from the high school. He worked in Turkey and Edna, Texas, until his return here about three months ago.
Mr. Power noticed one very definite omission in the business structure of Port Lavaca and that was the lack of any store dealing exclusively in automobile accessories. Consequently, he has established one that is a real asset to the entire trade area.
Lack’s Auto Supply has everything for the motoring public. In addition, they carry Admiral Radios, Realcoat Paints, electrical appliances, tools, Lack’s Bicycles, and outstanding in the motoring necessities is their stock of Brunswick tires in all sizes.
Although a home-owned institution, the guarantee that covers every article in the store is good at any Lack’s Store in the United States. This money-back guarantee and their direct-from-factory-to-you prices are two of the features responsible for building up a splendid trade for Mr. Power in the short time he has been here. Their motto, “Buy for less at Lack’s”, is exemplary of this store with their high standard of quality at unusually low prices.
Mr. Power signifies his belief in the future of his chosen town by the large investment he has made here. His many friends cordially welcome him “home” and wish him much success in his new endeavor.
Hartzog announces for re-election to lower house
Representative Howard G. Hartzog has announced his candidacy for re-election as state representative of the 69th District, a position he has filled for the past four terms.
Hartzog is at present chairman of the state affairs committee of the House of Representatives, recognized as one of the most important posts in the entire Legislature.
Economy-minded, his influence and efforts toward governmental economy has resulted in the saving of several million dollars to the people of Texas. Besides heading the state affairs committee, he is also a member of several other committees of major importance to this district, including the committees on oil and gas; game, fish, and oyster; and penitentiary.
He also serves on two special committees, one investigating the state penal system and the other the revenue system of the state.
Hartzog’s record is well known and his effective efforts in the interest of this district are too numerous to set out. Farmers, ranchmen, and home owners will always be grateful for the passage of House Bill No. 9 by Smith and Hartzog, which forever abolished the threat of the vacancy-racketeer; fishermen and hunters are proud of his work in passing the laws that set apart the coastal division of the game department; made possible the dredging of fish passes from the gulf into the bays and the seaplane which has stopped game violations in closed waters.
Representative Hartzog stated, “I have always done my best to serve the people of our district and to cast their vote according to what I believed to be to their best interest and the will of the majority; if the people of our district re-elect me, I promise that I will continue to do all that I can to make them a good representative.”
The 69th Legislative district includes Victoria, Goliad and Calhoun counties.
