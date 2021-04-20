Boy, if the walls could only talk.
The history is so rich, it needs to have a book written about it.
Originally built in 1904, by C. U. Yancy, the Lavaca Hotel was one of the most luxurious in South Texas.
Through the years, the hotel changed ownership several times. In 1920, the hotel was purchased by Elizabeth Bauer. She and her husband, Frank, operated the hotel until her death in 1936. Captain Frank Bauer was the first game warden of Texas and was honored by the State of Texas for his work on the Chisholm Trail taking cattle to Oklahoma and Kansas.
After Frank and Elizabeth Bauer’s deaths, the hotel was operated by daughter Myrtle Bauer who ran the hotel with Roy Whitmire, her husband. At that time, the hotel was owned by the Bauer’s five children, which included Myrtle, W. H. Bauer, Faye Bauer Sterling, Dr. J.E. Bauer and Mrs. Harry Smith.
The hotel, originally named the Beach Hotel, was known at the time as Lavaca Hotel. Later it became known as the Seascape Hotel.
Politicians were invited over the years to the Lavaca Hotel. Adele Stephens came from the Gateway to the Gulf Town. World War II gunmen were also hotel guests.
Eventually, the hotel was sold to the Davila family, Ray and Tina, along with their children, Bertha, Ray and Alex. In 2019, they sold to Mark Cleveland, of Houston. He and his son have renovated the rooms and continue to make improvements. The hotel has survived so many hurricanes, but is still standing and will reopen soon as a bed and breakfast.
In the past, the hotel has been used by Connie Perez who ran a tasty Mexican restaurant. The YMCA has held many receptions there during the Christmas Lighted Parade. The liquor store was also next to the hotel, along with Rues Pool Hall that was a famous pool hall next to and behind the Lavaca Hotel and next to First State Bank and the George Fred Rhodes Law Office.
In 1900, the dirt street was traveled by covered wagons. Life was easier then. Communication was by horseback and Western Union in later years.
The servicemen stayed at the hotel and made ammunition at Magnolia Beach. The ammunition was stored at the home on Zimmerman Road, called the Ammunition Dump. This house, I have sold three times in 48 years. It was recently sold again by Dallas Franklin. Way to go Dallas. Selling Calhoun County and the Port Lavaca area.
You know, people traveled by train from Central Texas and San Antonio to come for resort and fishing with their families. The train in Victoria was “Old Salty” and traveled to Railroad Street to the Navidad Hotel where large pavilions were up and down Commerce Street. At one time, there were five pavilions. Coming by excursion train staying at Lavaca Hotel for summer vacation in 1900-1920 era. The Episcopal Diocese of West Texas held their annual convention here in 1905.
Oh, yes, in the 30s and 40s the sailboat races from Port Lavaca to Palacios was a grand time. To sit up on the balcony and take a view of the bayfront and water was a grand sight.
The Shellfish restaurant was across the street. It was famous for their crabmeat omelet. The fish you eat today slept in the bay last night.
The LaSalle Restaurant was across the street from the Lavaca Hotel, along with the Main Street Theatre. Smith Harbor was across from the hotel area as was the Bauer Smith Dredging Company. That is where Nautical Landings building is now.
The Davilas have had their shoe shop next to the hotel since 1948. Tina and Ray Davila raised their children here and have been active members of the Port Lavaca Main Street, Inc. Committee and its development. Alex Davila still “holds down the fort” at the same Davila Shoe Shop.
Port Lavaca Main Street is coming back. It feels good to be a part of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.