What an opportunity for Harris County Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. I am proud to say as a fellow Texas sheriff, Gonzalez could possibly be in a position to shape the Biden guidelines for immigration enforcement so as to avoid public safety problems and the utter lawlessness that have come in the wake of new policies.
Now more than ever, we need someone who will not only follow the law but enforce the law. Every border sheriff in the United States is struggling with overwhelming chaos caused by Biden administration policies. Law enforcement agencies around the country are experiencing the fallout from increased human trafficking and a surge of narcotics from the empowered cartels.
Every day sheriffs are dealing with bailouts, property damage, human trafficking, stolen vehicles used for transporting humans and narcotics, an ICE/CBP shortage of manpower as ICE agents from the interior are sent to the border to assist with processing the flood of humans coming across the border.
Sheriffs have to deal with the consequences for the public safety of their county’s citizens as the border policy failures continue to cause more deaths and crime problems. Adding to the border problems, ICE arrests have been cut in half from pre-pandemic years due to overly narrow deportation guidelines and severe limits on cooperation with local law enforcement partners, potentially leading to termination if not followed.
The director of ICE is a political appointment by the Biden administration, like the director of DHS. DHS director Alejandro Mayorkas has a long history in border policymaking, and showed during his time in the Obama administration that the border can be secured and that enforcing immigration laws can be done in a constructive way. This is not the same Alejandro Mayorkas we knew in his prior role with DHS.
Will Sheriff Gonzalez follow the same path and similarly disappoint us, caving to more extreme voices in the Democratic party? Or, will he refuse to allow the politicization of his mission and his personnel, and manage to restore enforcement to preserve the integrity of the agency and the law? Will DHS Director Mayorkas allow Gonzalez to protect our citizens?
The Biden Administration has taken a weak stance on border policies, which in turn, has resulted in a catastrophic disaster. Elected officials from both sides of the aisle have condemned the Biden Administration for its abhorrent handling of the border crisis.
The director of ICE needs to be someone that will enforce law and order, respect law enforcement, and protect American citizens. Can Sheriff Ed Gonzalez remain a professional law enforcement officer, and fight the political demagoguery that has led to the implementation of such destructive policies? I, and many of his colleagues in the profession of law enforcement are hoping he stays strong and becomes a voice for the rule of law.
