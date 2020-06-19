Editor’s note: To read Part 1 of this column, please see Friday’s Viewpoints page.
Most of us are in shock, and we have been living in a grave state of anxiety for months because of the pandemic. Somehow, we must summon the humanity within to see it in those we see as “other.”
If you do not think racism and police violence are problems, then perhaps it is not a problem for you. I am a white female. Typically, I assume I will be treated fairly, and I believe in the due process of law. I hope in it because I know good people who work in those positions, and I like to assume the best of folks. However, the history and the present patterns do not affirm this to be the case for people of color. The social contract we make with society is not racially equitable.
If the current situation benefits or is working for you, it makes sense not to seek change. Unfortunately, that is not the case for people like George Floyd. I have read statements of people condemning Mr. Floyd for his lifestyle, but this does not make him less human, a life worth less, or someone who deserved murder. It’s difficult to understand why and when in doubt we default to a tribalistic support for who we identify with the most.
I hear many saying there are good cops, too, and we must look at both sides. Sincerely considering both sides requires a commitment to learning, listening, openness and humility. In Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” he wrote, “In any nonviolent campaign there are four basic steps: collection of the facts to determine whether injustices exist; negotiation; self purification; and direct action.” He could say with confidence they had followed these steps. Can we?
This can feel like too much, as if there is nothing any of us can do and most people just want to live their lives. Mr. Floyd wanted to live his life, too. Emmett Till wanted to live his life. Fannie Lou Hamer wanted to live her life. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted to live his life. Jimmie Lee Jackson wanted to live his life. Armaud Arbery wanted to live his life. Breonna Taylor wanted to live her life. Medgar Evers wanted to live his life, too.
The First Amendment in the Constitution provides the right to express ideas through speech and the press, to assemble or gather with a group to protest or for other reasons, and to ask the government to fix problems. It also protects the right to religious beliefs and practices. It prevents the government from creating or favoring a religion. So, for those of you ready to assemble, get to it and support the people who have a right to assemble. Express your ideas through speech and press, and let’s create solutions through our right to vote and our creative minds as human beings.
Dr. King inspires us from jail:
“You may well ask: ‘Why direct action? Why sit-ins, marches and so forth? Isn’t negotiation a better path?’ You are quite right in calling for negotiation. Indeed, this is the very purpose of direct action. Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. It seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored …”
Stand at the counter in the kitchen with me and my daughter now in understanding our brother and sisterhood. How shall I answer my child? What if it was her boyfriend Omar? What if it was my daughter’s neck with a knee on it? Would that be easy to turn away from and say, “Oh, well it’s complicated. I wonder what the backstory was.”
What if it was all our daughters and sons? What if it was your brother? Would you protest that? What if it was your father? Would you look away? What if it was your boyfriend? Retrieving the humanity of our brother George Floyd and injecting that back into this complex equation is the way from sorrow and confusion to hope. I have hope we can find a way through our humanity to solutions and to change and to justice for all.
Don’t be afraid to engage and ask the difficult questions. It is the only way through the awkward and the ignorance. Don’t hesitate to read and let humility and love (not fear!) be your guide in understanding.
What are some things we can do? I pulled the text from Dr. King’s article from a university website. Read the story of why he was in jail and then read his entire letter. Engage in books to challenge you, such as “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein; “American Prison” by Shane Bauer; “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas; and “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stephenson. Explore websites for learning such as the National Parks Service section on civil rights and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Open up conversations of dialogue to listen to people who are different from you and ask them if they will listen to you.
