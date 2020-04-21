It is a mystery to me why some in the Washington medical community want to downplay the ability of some drugs that may help folks in serious need. If the drug hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin help one in 20 people to lessen the effects of the virus, or pull them out of a downward slide that could be fatal, why not use them? If the side effects are worse than the outcome of the virus, then do not use them.
Those drugs give people hope, without hope, we can brew a toxic attitude that we are doomed, especially with the news media going 24/7 about how many people are infected and those that are dying. If you look at the big picture, we have had many other disasters in the last 1,500 years that were a greater threat to humanity.
Black Plague: 150 million dead
Spanish Flu: 40 million dead
World War ll: 75 million dead
Polio infections in 1950s: 500,000 annually
Viruses that I have seen in my lifetime were the 1950s polio outbreak. In my little town, we had a student die and two kids afflicted with polio, it was very scary.
At the age of five, my mother took me to our doctor and the doctor had my mother hold my shoulders down and the nurse held my feet while they gave me a gamma globulin shot. It felt like they we injecting peanut butter in my butt. I screamed like I was having a baby. I will never forget that.
When the Salk Vaccine came out, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Polio had been beaten in America, and there was great hope they’re would be cures for other fatal diseases.
Time will tell if the Wuhan Virus will rank as a major killer, but the entire world has reacted in a positive manner to overcome the virus. Who would have ever thought that we would shut down a majority of businesses in an economic upcycle?
If we can modify our behavior for the next 18 months, I believe a vaccine will be developed to give us immunity. We really need to start the engine of prosperity and allow people to go back to modified work. How many folks are in a hopeless situation economically, those businesses who have extended themselves to a touch and go financial situation before the virus, might never come out of this downward spiral.
I remember the 1980s oil bust and how devastating it was to Texas. We need to restart the economy May 1, so we do not see that again.
Will we see a situation like the 2008 Great Recession in 2020? I think not. The economy was too strong before the virus. We have a smart businessman running the country, and there is pent-up demand.
The Trump administration has taken down a lot of economic roadblocks, and I hope we will see China as a bad steward of the markets that they dominate, such as drugs, steel, food products and chemicals, and America will re-develop our industries, so we are not dependent on the Chinese.
In our Texas history, we have seen other instances of people having overwhelming odds against them, but instilling hope and taking swift action to overcome fatal future consequences. Can you imagine Sam Houston camping at San Jacinto on April 21 1836, and having 1,360 highly trained regular Mexican troops a couple of hundred yards away, waiting for them to attack the next day?
Luckily, an overconfident Santa Anna decided to have his troops rest before the proposed slaughter planned for April 22, 1836. Sam Houston rolled out two cannons – the Twin Sisters – through the tall grass and at 4:30 in the afternoon opened fire on the surprised Mexican troops. The Texans ran across the 200-yard field and victoriously engaged the Mexicans in a do or die battle.
We need President Trump, Gov. Abbott, Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy to make good decisions to bring back the economy. Our leaders need to give us hope.
The current day Twin Sisters of Hope and Hard Work will allow us to rebound quickly.
Let’s make Victoria great again.
