In the blink of an eye, a person can be with us one minute and then, in the next few minutes, they may be gone.
My cousin and her sister went on a cruise to the Bahamas last week. She was so happy and excited because her sister was going with her. It was her sister’s first cruise. But, after a few days on the cruise, a horrible tragedy occurred.
As they, along with others, were snorkeling, the tragedy occurred. My cousin was found floating. She had passed away.
Her sister had lost her sister, who had just been there with her laughing and having fun together. Her sister did not know that when she got into the water to snorkel that she would never hear her sister’s laugh again. Her sister had to come home from the cruise by herself.
My heart goes out to her two sons, grandchildren, family and friends.
I have many wonderful memories of my cousin when we were young. I remember she twirled for the Goliad Tigers and used fire on the baton. She loved to drive the convertible fast on the country roads. She always had a beautiful smile and she always made us laugh.
I know her family and friends have many special memories of her they will hold close to their hearts forever.
This tragedy makes me realize that life can be here at one moment and gone the next.
So I feel like we should all love one another and tell each other ”I love you.” It may be time to let bygones be bygones and once again love one another.
Now, after this shocking tragedy, I try to look at my priorities. I’ve asked myself each day recently, “What is really important in life?”
Like my sister-in-law, Jackie, had always said, “I just want everyone to get along.”
To each person it may be different but to me I think that the most important things are our faith, family and friends.
I think it is so sad that some kids are growing up never learning anything about faith. I was blessed to grow up in a Christian home and went to Nazareth Academy for 12 years. I learned very much about faith.
During these stressful times we often need to turn to our faith, our family and friends.
My cousins were getting along and having a great time. Then, suddenly one was called to Heaven. She was called to a better place. We know this but it does not take the sadness away.
My cousin was the kind of person who was loved by many and will be missed by many.
May our Lord bless her family and friends with grace to get through this sad time and be consoled knowing that she made this world a better place by being in it. May her spirit live on in her family and friends.
Life can be here one minute and gone the next. So be sure to tell your loved ones often that you love them and live each moment to the fullest. Think deeply and set your priorities on what you think is most important in your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.