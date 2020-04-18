I had the pleasure of working with and knowing Robert Hewitt Jr. when I was Advancement Director for a local school. He was a regular donor, and I valued his input.
Robert Hewitt Jr. was one of those rare human beings who had money and invested it in our city. Sitting at local stage productions, Boy Scout fundraisers, patriotic events or a laundry list of other worthwhile organizations, the Hewitt & O’Connor Foundation was always at the top of the donation list.
Robert had a keen mind for electronics and wanted to share that knowledge with students in the Crossroads. We would get a large shipment from Robert, and it was like Christmas. He sent Gopro cameras, computers, all the attachments ever needed and more. It did not end there, he fulfilled teacher’s wish lists, bought a school bus and stocked and furnished an art lab. He had a real soft spot for children.
He was a history buff and astounded me with his deep knowledge of everything from Greeks to present day. Robert had ideas on everything from advertising, teaching, media and more. He never strong armed us to use his ideas but was constantly thinking of ways to improve things. We would talk for hours, and I felt blessed to know a man who took the time to educate me and stretch my imagination.
But there was another side to this philanthropist, he loved his family as well. His pride and joy was his daughter, Ellen, who he was training to step into his shoes. He beamed when she walked into the room and being a calm, intelligent woman she was a great complement to her father. He often talked of his mom and father who were in poor health, and you could see the love and respect he had for them.
In my daydreams, I have thought about winning the Lotto and how I could help my family, buy a huge house, help my church and fund some great charities. Aside from an unusual landslide like that, what motivates great men to give away their fortune when they could just take the money, sit back and travel the world and enjoy the excesses wealth can bring?
Robert Hewitt Jr. invested in children, veterans, the arts and more. Every day, he got up, went to work and took care of people in need just for the sheer pleasure of helping others. I rarely saw Robert attend any social gatherings, he seemed content to be the man behind the scenes.
Robert Hewitt Jr. left a huge legacy and deserves our respect and gratitude. He will be missed. I am sure that if we are quiet, we can hear God greeting Robert with “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
