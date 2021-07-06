Everyone be sure and be looking out for those reptiles called rattlesnakes.
Curtis Foester once told me about the 1942 storm and all the rattlesnakes moving over the cattle guards at Indianola. They knew when the ’42 hurricane was approaching Calhoun County and Matagorda Bay.
Then eight years ago I was bitten while in my backyard, watering Cherre’s flowers. Of course, I was barefooted — my fault. I was rushed to Memorial Center. Two bags of antivenom later and five days there, I survived. Dr. Paul Bunnell took very good care of me.
Tiney Browning and Sheriff BB Browning came and visited me. She told me she was bitten in the same place while coming home at Oblate Villa Road on South Virginia. Her mom stayed up all night praying with rosary beads. The snake antivenom was just formulated. She was one of the first. They worried about having to cut off her leg. The antivenom saved her leg and life.
Growing up in Point Comfort was great. Great family life, fishing, catching alligator gars with dough bait and aluminum foil. Fish was sold for 20 cents a pound.
I remember picking dew berries when I was 13 and selling the berries for 60 cents a quart. That spring I made $120. I bought my first transistor radio with money earned delivering packages. One day there were two white Volkswagens, and I put the packages in the wrong VW. Ms. Bumpess, a school teacher, brought the packages back.
It was a grand time growing up in Calhoun County, loving golf like I did. In junior high, Larry Power picked us up at Crockett in a white with red interior, 4 barrel and took us out to Hatch Bend. There was Jeff Oshman, Rex Regan, David Olhausen, John Milne, and David Cameron. Larry was so faithful to always help us. Jim Moore was the best golf coach. I remember going to tournaments with 4-year-old Sheryl in the 1947 Plymouth with stick shift and doors coming to the floor inside. Sheryl is now a grown lady with lots of grandchildren.
My how time has gone by.
