My colleagues recently offered important historical context on the Confederate monument in DeLeon Plaza. I am also a historian, but I write today as a proud Stroman Raider with a deep love of what this city could be.
Transferring to Stroman from a small majority-white school district, I experienced the most open and accepting school I had ever been to. Stroman was diverse, and I loved that. It was different than anywhere I had ever been, and I created this idealistic image in my mind about how well we all got along. And we did get along, from my perspective.
As editor of the school newspaper, I often started conversations to hear people’s stories, and one day I found myself talking to a classmate who I always got along with, but who sometimes looked at me with a degree of suspicion. I wanted to understand why.
As we talked, I came to see our community, and myself, through her eyes. By listening, I learned that my experiences and hers were very different. There were places I felt comfortable, but she felt unwelcomed. She wanted to trust me, but my skin color made her cautious.
It hurt to hear that, but it made me think in new ways. I started paying attention and only then did I see it. My favorite restaurant always seated my family right away, but I noticed a black family waiting quite a while to be seated. A store clerk greeted me and let me shop in peace but followed a black friend while she browsed. The more I paid attention, the more I noticed. I don’t even think the incidents were intentional, but they revealed the bias (often unconscious) of whites toward blacks in the community. I would never have noticed them had I not had that frank conversation. Looking back, I realize how brave and kind she was to trust me enough to let me into her world.
The statue situation is similar.
Some say the beauty of our community is that we don’t see racial tension here. But seeing and experiencing are different things. Even if we don’t see it, it’s still here, and our friends reminded us of that with the recent march in town. Despite rumors to the contrary, these were our neighbors, from Victoria. They were imploring us to pay attention, asking those of us who will never face the racism and microaggressions they see every day to notice them and do our part to end them, to care enough to see the world from their perspective.
The dialogue over the statue is another call for those who have never really thought about it to open our eyes, ears, and hearts, and pay attention to what that memorial on our town square says about us as allies and friends. Maybe it never symbolized anything to those who never really thought about it. Maybe it represented some idealized version of Southern heritage for others. Many of my friends thought it was Davy Crockett.
Regardless of what it meant to any one of us before, our friends have asked us to stop and think about what it really symbolizes. And the objective facts of history show that it stands for a lost cause and a war fought for the right to own human beings like our friends and neighbors – the very right that has led, just a few generations later, to a society in which our black friends have to beg us to realize that their lives matter equally to our own.
Some say that people today never owned anyone and that it isn’t our fault that others did in the past. I concede that point. But the system created by the legal right to own human beings still advantages those of us with white skin and disadvantages those with dark skin every single day. While we can’t control the past, we can control what we do today, and if we choose to honor symbols that celebrate the sins of those who came before us, we are sending a very clear message that we condone those sins. We assume ownership of those sins and can no longer blame them on the past.
Victoria’s diversity offers us a chance to talk to, learn from, and appreciate each other. Will we open our eyes, minds, and hearts wide enough to see our community, and ourselves, through the eyes of our neighbors? That would be brave. It will be uncomfortable and, if we are honest, it will hurt. But isn’t it time?
I often hear that slavery ended “a long time ago” and “it’s time to get over it.” If we really want that, then we have to do our part to move on and stop celebrating those who fought to defend it.
(2) comments
Thank you for your timely and kind letter featuring the real experiences of your friends. I graduated from Stroman in 1979 and learned many valuable lessons about race. Thanks again for your insight.
Excellent. I really enjoyed reading this because it was factual and insightful...Thanks
