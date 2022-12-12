According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to depression, anxiety, substance misuse and even physical illness.
The reasons are numerous and many of those reasons are ones we are all familiar with, including lack of time, financial pressure, gift-giving, loneliness and family gatherings(!).
I have absolutely no business offering advice about stress, so I turned to Google whilst writing this piece and scoured through several sites, landing on a few that had very practical and reasonable advice. Reading this advice, my brain started connecting with examples from holiday films (I’m a huge fan), so here’s a mashup of the content, and movie montage to help you remember how to de-stress this holiday season.
Acknowledge your feelings. It’s ok to feel sad, or lonely. It is ok to feel grief or loss. If you feel like crying, that’s ok. Expressing your feelings is important and you really can’t force yourself to be happy just because it is the holiday season. In “Spirited,” each of the characters must embrace their feelings first, before becoming better versions of themselves... “Good Afternoon!”
Reach out. If you feel lonely or isolated, seek out a community where you will feel comfortable (community, religious, or other social community). Many of these have websites, support groups, or events.
Kevin tried to do this at church when he found himself “Home Alone” and hilarity ensued.
Be realistic. Reality check your expectations. Nothing will ever turn out the way we plan it, and things are never perfect. As families grow and change, so do the celebrations and expectations. Kids tend to get bored. We all spend more time with loved ones than we’re typically used to. Be realistic with what can and cannot happen. Clark Griswold is a good reminder of how this can go horribly wrong if you’re a fan of “Christmas Vacation.”
Set aside differences. Do your best to accept family and friends as they are, even if they don’t live up to your expectations of them. Set aside grievances, or as my brother once said to me, “it’s probably easier to bury the hatchet than to bury a body.”
Speaking of brothers, perhaps you’ll find yourself in a situation like Brad in “Four Christmases” and desperately trying to set aside differences with family... “Mistletoe! Mistletoe!”
Stick to a budget. Expenses can spiral quickly out of control during the holidays and setting (and keeping) a budget can alleviate some of that stress. Don’t feel like you must take it to the extreme like Luther did in “Christmas with the Kranks” (or “Skipping Christmas,” if you are a fan of the book). Be willing to splurge for Hickory Honey Ham.
Plan ahead. Set aside days for shopping, cooking, baking, connecting, exercising, or relaxing.
Remember all the work Jack put forward in preparation for “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” His planning was stellar, although his execution left something to be desired.
Learn to say no. Say yes when you should and say no when it’s right. It is ok to feel overwhelmed and find that you need to say no. Remember when Ralphie’s pal gets triple-dog-dared into touching his tongue to a frozen metal flagpole during “A Christmas Story?” Let this be your guide to just say no.
Don’t abandon healthy habits. Try to eat reasonably well, get your exercise, get sleep, stay hydrated, and take a rest when you need it. I wouldn’t be a true Christmas movie fan unless I mentioned “Die Hard,” so just picture yourself as John McClane getting that “Yippee-Kai-Yay” moment during your workouts.
Finally, and on a very serious note, please seek out professional help if your stress becomes serious and unmanageable. Many resources exist in our community. A quick search of, “mental health resources near me” brings up a long list to choose from. Have fun, be safe, be well, and be healthy.