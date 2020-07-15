“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” The Golden Rule spoke to my heart as a child. I knew racism was wrong. But “systemic racism” downloads my brain with a picture of millions upon millions of white microchips with flawed programs. Reprogram and all will be well; but as we are seeing, intellectual theories can lead to mindless violence, if not mediated by the heart. I’d rather see our problems addressed with far less socialist/Marxist critical terminology, and with far more critical thinking based on human relationships.
First, the problem of history: dishonored treaties, slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, Social Darwinism’s godless, false view of racial inequality—all great evils. But to dwell on historical wrongs and ignore all contemporary, multi-ethnic efforts to right those wrongs, is disastrous. It is like a husband and wife, in the midst of a current argument, constantly bringing up past wrongs, and in the heat of the moment forgetting the good they’ve done each other. Such relationships are in deep trouble. This relentless grasp on old wrongs cannot solve the present. Indeed, it doesn’t want to.
And there’s no end to past sins. The present punishment has progressed well beyond Confederate statutes. Memorials to Founders, even Catholic saints, have been desecrated or threatened. This past weekend, two Catholic missions were burned. Neither founders, nor saints, nor churches are perfect, but their judges assume a very high moral ground—a dangerous one. Will they stop with sinners from the past?
In the present, systemic re-programming involves whites apologizing for slavery, but we mustn’t omit the individual human element. Much depends on to whom you’re apologizing. Many would take it graciously. However, in bad relationships, I have seen people so resentful that an apology is only seen as an admission: “See? It was all your fault!” Then it’s time for the next apology as the bar is immediately raised. Now you must confess your White Privilege. Next, your White Fragility. Broadly brushstroked labels are wrong when whites hold the brush; but they're never right, period.
I know from sad experience that my life never really got started until I stopped blaming others for my life not starting, even when—especially when—they were in the wrong. I had to see my own faults. Still, the past can only give a prognosis, never a cure.
Let’s acknowledge racism is potentially a sin of all hearts, in all lands. (If you’ve avoided this sin, there are plenty of others. Stone throwing is strictly forbidden.) Our system of capitalism and constitutional law, sins and all, is the worst in the world, except for everything else. Destroy it entirely—which is what a Marxist revolution would do— and you’ll only end up substituting new sins for the old; revenge, masquerading as justice, will once again perform the Dance of Death, as it did in the French Revolution, Russia, China, Venezuela. Sadly, I could go on.
In forty years of teaching, it has been my joy to know outstanding students, families, and colleagues from diverse backgrounds. Three years ago, I lost a family member. With relatives and friends in my house, and darkness in my heart, there came the song of a car honking. Two of my fellow teachers, both Hispanic, had delivered a boatload of Ventura’s enchiladas. A light of love was shone in my soul’s garden from one culture to another. Nor is my experience unique: it has been repeated countless times throughout Victoria, and is as much, if not more, of the American experience than racism; for while the vast majority of us abhor the sin of racism, we cannot get or have enough of the love that exists because of our differences. For all our statistics and labels, there is something that numbers can’t measure—like enchiladas at the door of grief. It is the love, beyond all systems, of the Golden Rule.
