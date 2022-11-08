What are your feelings about love?
Some sayings include:
“It is better to have loved and lost than to never had loved at all.”
“Love can build a bridge.”
“Living life without love is not worth it.”
If you have some thoughts on love, feel free to write in to the Victoria Advocate Viewpoints page or another spot and share your ideas.
I believe it is wonderful to love.
I believe love makes the world a better place.
Someone recently said to me, “Aunt Mary, I know you think we should all get along and that we should all love one another. I don’t know if that’s really realistic or even possible but I do believe this very simplistic idea would make the world a better place.
My friend Elaine Wheat used to call me “Pollyanna.” One meaning of Pollyanna is being very optimistic. Maybe I am just a Pollyanna and I do believe we should love one another.
It may be unrealistic to love everyone, but I do believe that more love in our world makes our world a better place.
Maybe a little more love is possible and maybe my silly optimism may come true.
Life is better when you have friends and family that you love. The love that spouses share with each other is beautiful. All are important: Siblings’ love, cousins’ love, aunts’ and uncles’ love, nieces’ and nephews’ love and more.
Even the love for your pet brings a smile when someone is sad or lonely.
Showing love and nice deeds to someone who is lonely is a kind thing to do.
I believe we should love one another, like the Bible says. Showing love is the Christian thing to do.
If there is more love in our world and less hatred, the world would be a better place.
A world without love can become a world of evil. It is just scary how many evil actions have taken place, like the many school shootings and times when people were killed by someone running over them with vehicles. That’s all just evil.
All the bombings in Ukraine is just horrible. So many innocent people are being killed. Why? Is it just about power and land? I pray for the people of Ukraine often.
I realize how blessed I am to live in my lovely hometown of Victoria, Texas. The people of Ukraine are suffering, while we in Victoria are so blessed. We have a peaceful and safe city. We don’t have a lot of violence or a lot of crime. We are lucky to live in such a peaceful place.
Some other positives are we don’t have many traffic problems in Victoria, compared to the huge cities of Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. I found that out recently on a trip to Houston.
We have a safe town and a lovely park.
If you just want to get out of the hustle and bustle of life, you can drive down to the park in Victoria and just sit on a bench and enjoy nature or go for a walk on the trail near the river.
I find those activities to be very relaxing.
Other ideas include going to see a baseball game or have a picnic with people you love on one of the many picnic tables.
In conclusion, we are lucky to live in our safe and peaceful town of Victoria and our world will be a better and happier place if we “love one another.”
Now I will sign off as “Pollyanna.”