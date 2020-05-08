This morning. I studied the details of the Small Business Association Payroll Protection Program. For those unfamiliar with this program, the purpose of this government-sponsored, low-interest loan (with possible forgiveness) is to provide financial relief to businesses. Specifically, to businesses that generously chose to provide employee salaries, health care benefits and other expenses despite little or no income or profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After reading the two-dozen or so pages of the document, I initialed and/or signed scores of contingencies, promises, guarantees and potential penalties regarding my contractual obligations.
One of these required caveats stood out in my mind as an, “It’s about time” moment, verging on a flash of genius.
This is what it looked like:
(_____) American-Made Products – To the extent practicable, purchase only American-made equipment and products with the proceeds of the loan.
My first thought was, “Hmmm, I wonder who insisted that this stipulation be included? Could it be the voice of the “America First” Party? A slogan some Americans label as racial, radical, bigoted or extreme?
My second thought was a peculiar word in this clause, “... practicable”? Shouldn’t that be “practical”? Could this be a typo or worse, a neologism? Was it simply made up? Well, I guess all words are made up, aren’t they?
Or even worse yet, could practicable be another presidential “bigly” term, as when in President Donald Trump’s first presidential debate, he was ridiculed for his comment, “I’m going to cut taxes bigly.” Unfortunately to the embarrassment of his critics who later learned that not only is bigly defined in the Oxford English Dictionary, additionally, the president used it correctly.
Back to practicable versus practical. Being a proud student of the, “You are never too old to learn something new, or too young to learn too much” school I immediately engulfed myself in diligent research and learned that both words “practicable” and “practical” exist and stem from the Greek term praktikos. Practical refers to “something that is effective, useful or easy,” while practicable means something that is, “able to be done or put into practice successfully.” Is it practicable to purchase only American- made equipment and products? My answer is sadly but optimistically, not yet. Why is the same president who was mocked for using the word “bigly” (correctly), also condemned when he speaks of “America First” or “Made in the USA”?
Long before the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump campaigned for bringing manufacturing jobs back home and voiced his passionate concern for our trade inequality with China.
It is hard to argue that if we had been manufacturing more of our own ventilators and masks, we would have saved thousands of American lives.
China produces more than 50% of all face masks on the planet and has 21 ventilator manufacturing companies. After supplying “China First,” they began filling orders for export. Unfortunately, only eight of the 21 China-based ventilator manufacturing sites have passed CE medical equipment certification for health, safety and environmental protection standards. China also produced among the first COVID-19 home test kits, which Great Britain discovered that (after paying $20 million dollars for them) did not work.
This year, China’s No. 1 international export, reaching all corners of the globe, is SARS-CoV-2, commonly referred to as COVID-19, or simply the novel coronavirus. Typically, countries are proud of their contributions to humankind and insist on name recognition. This year, not so much.
Perhaps the time has come for all Americans: Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, Conservatives, black, white, yellow, brown, straight, gay, rich and poor; those who have been here for generations as well as those newly arrived, “…huddled masses yearning to breathe free” agree that bringing manufacturing jobs back home and prioritizing products made in America is good for all of us.
Well, time to jog on, in my New Balance 990V5 shoes made in Boston since 1906, and my TruForm comfort socks made in the U.S.A. since 1893. Oops, almost forgot to tighten my Bio-block reusable, washable, antiviral surgical mask produced by Aramatech in Israel. Well, at least Israel is a formidable ally, and we have each other’s backs.
