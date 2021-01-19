Four years ago, January 2017, I was the new Victoria County Democratic Party Chair, and, at the invitation of the Victoria Advocate, I wrote my first monthly column. I have only missed one since then. I have tried, for the most part, to focus on local issues and my personal opinions. I have met some great people and I think I have encouraged some new ideas. Along the way, I have tried to correctly reflect the views of Victoria Democrats as I know them. I am retiring from this position and we are looking for a new Chair.
As I do every January, I want to stress the importance of local politics over national hubris. I also want to advocate for your personal political growth over just taking for granted what you hear from politicians. If you made some New Year’s resolutions, I hope you included a personal goal of expanding your political experiences. Anything from listening to new podcasts, learning new terms or volunteering to be more active.
What you do is not as important as just doing something. The next two years are known as the Gubernatorial Election cycle and it is a fun political period because it is about all things local and all things Texas.
First up, on May 1, is a local election to fill positions on the Victoria City Council and VISD School Board. These are powerful positions when you think about it. City Council oversees the operations of all the city departments just as the School Board oversees operations of the VISD.
Decisions finalized by these two bodies affect your day-to-day life, your taxes, your safety, your streets, and our children’s futures much more than the national drama. The people you will vote for have to live in your district, your neighbors. And, who knows, some of the people running for these offices may be your future state and national leaders.
Yes, we have that kind of talent here in Victoria.
Your resolution can be as simple as learning the names of your City Council and School Board representatives or as exciting as campaigning yourself. Maybe you should be the challenger. Though political parties can be good resources, both the City Council and School Board positions are non-partisan so you do not need to involve a political party. In addition, the County Election Office can be of great help to you about running for office.
If turning yourself into a candidate is too big a step for you right now, there are dozens of ways to increase your knowledge about local politics. From your easy chair, you can expand your knowledge by plugging a request into Google, YouTube, or watching a local government meeting from their website. Political parties offer training classes and your local election office can provide training to enhance voter registration. Don’t forget the county needs help manning the polling places and that even pays a little bit.
Finally, ready for the larger challenge of understanding Texas politics? Perfect. Not only is the State Legislature in session but, in 2022, all top Texas executives will be up for re-election, governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
The Texas Legislature only meets every other year, and this is the year, my friends. The session started Jan.11 and it only lasts about 140 days so do not blink. By the way, the Legislature has its job to do but it is your job to let your representatives know about your priorities.
How else can they represent you accurately.
Geanie Morrison is your State Representative and Lois Kolkhorst is your Senator. It will take you about 15 minutes to phone, email, or snail mail them your views.
Without your input, they get to thinking they know what is best for you and that’s never good. Resolve to speak up at least once in the next 100 days. Be polite but do not be silent.
Another good resolution could involve looking up bills relating to issues you already care about: wildlife, child abuse, school funding, state parks, regulation of businesses. The state has made it easy and almost fun by providing TLO, Texas Legislature Online. This site enables you to find proposed bills and to create a custom list of bills you want to follow. Super easy and kind of fun. When you get an alert that the bill is coming to a vote, you can give the committee persons a phone call. Even just a handful of calls can catch their attention. That’s how this works. You elect a representative, you call them frequently about your concerns, and maybe they sponsor bills that address your issues.
As the old saying goes, stand for something or you will stand for nothing. Launch yourself, you may learn something.
Finally, I want to thank Victoria County Commissioners, our outstanding Election Administrator, Margetta Hill, and all our local volunteers for getting us through the November 2020 Election. Feelings were high, voters many, and challenges frequent but I have not heard any major complaints.
Voting is one of the most exhilarating experience a citizen can have. The more you educate yourself, the more meaningful the election process and democracy is to you.
