In the words of William Wordsworth, “The world is too much with us; late and soon, getting and spending, we lay waste our powers; little we see in Nature that is ours; we have given our hearts away, a sordid boon.” He is expressing his sense that humans have become too materialistic and are taking nature’s survival for granted.
The world certainly is too much with all of us right now. The lengthy process of choosing our candidate in this 2020 presidential election cycle has been intense. The coverage of mass shootings, the impeachment process, the increasingly bizarre behavior of the sitting president and pending climate disasters is constant.
Most households have their TVs on every waking minute so that we go to sleep to the cacophony and wake up to the same. The malevolent coronavirus may well max out the average brain’s ability to absorb technical information as this avalanche of national and international news falls, of course, on top of the household and workplace stressors already present in our lives.
On the other hand, I have noticed an increase in individual efforts to share the many ways humans are trying to regain control over their plugged-in lives. Ways to relax or decompress, to use a more modern term. Ways to get back in touch with our inner selves to bring order to our thoughts and peace to our brains. Here are some recurring themes:
Limit and schedule the amount of time you allow the world access to your life. Getting hourly updates on the coronavirus serves no useful purpose.
Try reducing your time with the news to once a day. OK, maybe twice a day. That may require turning off your TV or streaming devices. To reach that goal you may have to purposefully sit down and recall what your relationship was to the TV, radio and phone at a happier time of your life. Try to return to that blissful state. I think you would only have to go back about four years.
Next, think of one or two things you used to do to relax and have fun before you became a constant worrier.
Our lives become such big balls of what we need to be doing, should be doing or haven’t done that even trying to enjoy ourselves becomes a stressor.
Give yourself the gift of time. Start small. A half hour of worry-free time doing something strictly for yourself is a good beginning.
You know the drill. Sit on the patio with no phone and just listen to the birds; take a bath to relax, not just to get clean; call and actually speak to someone you think about often (no talking politics, plague, or your aches and pains); take a mini-trip around town to see flowers, new construction or a piece of art; do a date night; take a nap without guilt. You know the drill, you just stopped drilling. Big caveat: Do not make those one or two things alcohol or food. Neither does a darn thing for your psyche.
Finally, take a pledge to not mindlessly spread anxiety. Humans are chatty animals and we have convinced ourselves that endlessly talking about the things that make us anxious reduces anxiety. Yeah, no. We also seem to think that arguing over details on social media will lead to productive outcomes.
Again, no. While exploring the internet can be productive, repeating what we find there can increase the anxiety of those around us, especially young people with their whole lives ahead of them.
What could be more anxiety producing than having the grown-ups in the room share their disillusionment with democracy, share death tolls, share hopelessness.
You are just letting off steam, getting it off your chest. To them, you are burning their future to the ground. You are telling them, be afraid, be very afraid. Stop it!
I think we can all agree the decades ahead of us will remain very rocky. We need to concentrate on finding ways to inspire those who will reach maturity in the decades to come. My mom used her WWII experience to put my anxiety over the Vietnam War and civil unrest of the 1960s in perspective.
The sacrifices my grandparents made in order to get through the Great Depression were discussed openly when I was a child as examples of human fortitude and optimism. As a nation, we have produced many more successes and victories than failures. I bet the same is true in your family history. Let’s focus on action and inspiration, not withdrawal into doubt and fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.