Many years ago, I read about a city called Modena. It is in North Central Italy and is about three times the size of Victoria. You may have heard of it. It is notable because of the car industry. The factories of Ferrari, De Tomaso, Lamborghini, Pagani, and Maserati are (or were) located there at one time.
All these companies have headquarters nearby, except for Lamborghini. In fact, the Ferrari 360 Modena is named after the town. If you are not a car person, but rather, a foodie you may have heard of Modena because of balsamic vinegar.
None of these were the reasons I read about Modena though. I read about Modena because of the town motto in a business article about customer service. Since then, I have reflected (literally) on that town motto every single morning for at least a decade.
The town motto is Avia pervia. Avia means “difficult times” and pervia means “easy to walk.” So, the motto means, “(let) difficult paths (be made) easy to walk.” For me, this is a leadership mandate and part of the reason I make sure to see this motto every single morning.
Deep understanding of this phrase is a humbling experience. I have never met another human who doesn’t think they are walking a difficult path; 100% will say this if you ask. Difficult means many different things to many different people. When I look at this phrase, it reminds me that everyone is walking a different and difficult path today and my job is to make that path a little easier to walk if I am able. I have this motto written in marker on a mirror that I look into every morning (hence, I reflect on it), and most evenings as well. It has become one of my deepest held leadership and personal maxims.
This is not just about leadership though; it also applies directly to teaching. Sometimes learning can be a difficult path for students. Making difficult paths easy to walk for students is an hour by hour, student by student, relentless pursuit of continuous improvement and adaptability. Every interaction with every student is an opportunity to discover new difficulties and find new ways to make those difficult paths a bit easier to walk. It is an opportunity to connect, create a sense of safety, and establish a shared future.
These three elements make for an unbreakable bond with another human being. It requires a servant’s heart. I appreciate how the phrase honors the person walking the path and their choice about what difficult path they choose to walk. We all know people who seem to be making things more difficult for themselves than necessary, and this phrase doesn’t mean we sweep in and put them on a different path by controlling them, just help them on the path where they are. I love this.
This idea doesn’t just apply to teachers, but easily applies to every person who works, because many of us work with others.
This has organizational implications. If it is difficult for someone to navigate a website, why not make that path a little easier to walk? If it is hard to find information, why not make that path a little easier?
There are endless organizational applications for this phrase. The article I read many years ago framed the difficult path that is customer service at most places. Making that path easier to walk is worth the effort.
No doubt, it is an area we can all grow.
This motto has helped me be a better teacher, better leader, better parent, better friend, better spouse, and better person. Avia pervia, a path to continuous improvement.
