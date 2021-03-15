March 13 was a day of reflection and remembrance for me. That day will be seared in my mind for my remaining days on this planet. That was the day, that was the moment, when I realized everything had changed. That was when COVID-19 became the ever-present threat in my life every waking second for the next year as I worried about the safety of the thousands of people (teachers and students) for whom I am ultimately responsible.
March 13 was a day I was filled with fear, bordering on terror. It was a day I was scared, doubtful, and worried. It was a day I was fully aware of my ignorance, filled with questions about what the virus was, how bad it would become, the level of danger, should we mask, should we close schools, how long it might last, how can I keep people safe. It was an endless series of questions, none of which I had answers for. March 13 is when I questioned whether my leadership was enough.
March 13 became a day of recognition that I was going to become closer to Dr. John McNeill, our VISD medical consultant, and David Gonzales, our director of the Victoria County Health Department, than I ever thought possible. Through their support, as well as the support of Mayor Rawley McCoy (may he rest in peace), Judge Ben Zeller, and countless other city and county officials I knew I had partners who would help in whatever way they could. At the same time, I knew our local media outlets would become critical conduits of information to and from our community. March 13 will be a day of respect for their collective leadership.
March 13 was a day I relied on what I believe to be true about effective leadership. I believe the most effective form of leadership is Compassionate Leadership, and that means having the vulnerability to share your suffering and work hard to connect to the suffering of others. I knew my administrative team, my teachers, my students, and my parents were suffering, and I knew the fastest way we can come together is to share our pain points and start working on a plan to resolve them. March 13 will be a day of gratitude to the community of support.
March 13 is when I resolved to double-down with my cabinet and leadership team. I have the great honor of working with some of the best administrators I have known in my professional career spanning nearly two decades. If I were going into battle, I could not imagine a better team. I committed to trusting them, supporting them, challenging them, and encouraging them. March 13, I will give thanks for every one of them.
March 13 is when I knew a big part of our success would depend on my Team of eight Board of Trustees and my assistant Mrs. Sheila Garcia. Being a superintendent is sometimes a very lonely job and it gave me great comfort to know they had my back, and all served as an invaluable source of support and encouragement. March 13, I will reflect on my appreciation for them.
March 13 was a day of realization this would take an incredible toll on my family. It meant I may not be able to give my full and undivided attention to those people I love most in life. It meant they would have to make scarifies beyond measure and beyond comprehension. It meant they would watch the good, the bad, and the sometimes ugly on social media. It also meant it would bring us closer together in ways we could not know at the time. March 13, I will celebrate my love for them.
With gratitude and love for all,
Quintin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.