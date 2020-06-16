There have always been kids who, when asked what they want to be when they grow up, say, “I just know I want to help people."
When those kids grow up, they that take jobs that speak to their hearts not their pocketbooks, maybe in not-for-profits, the arts or healthcare. Jobs that pay less but feed their souls, they say. They say, “It’s not about the money. I want to make a difference.”
They see the people who struggle in a society like ours that values wealth and influence over everything else and they reach out to help. Within the context of their lives, their personal and work lives, they come to know well the racism, injustice, and the hopelessness that plagues a community.
They speak the language of the homeless, the poor and the disenfranchised. Maybe they heard their own son’s voice when George Floyd said, “Mama.” In any case, they could not sit this one out or just watch it on TV. Victoria needed a way to join the national outcry over abusive and unequal policing, on display in the televised murder of George Floyd.
The decision to use their skills to bring together a protest march was made quickly. It was not a closed work group. I, and several others, just showed up to see what was going on and stayed to be part of the work force. For me, it has been a “you should have been there” experience —creative, confrontive and compassionate.
Despite the tight schedule, this was not a thrown-together event. Hours of late-night Zoom meetings were endured (my word!), as we went over details in order make this an event worthy of the seriousness of the occasion. The event needed to give full expression to the anti-racism message followers wanted, while respecting and protecting the community at large.
There were meetings with local law enforcement and administrators to inform them of our intentions and to reach agreement on what would constitute a police presence without a police threat. Calls were made to faith leaders and other people of influence to inform and gain support. Speakers were invited with limits placed on their time and rhetoric. The goal was a two-hour event, but it took many more to organize.
For several years, about 120 like-minded individuals have communicated and shared concerns on a private Facebook page named Standing Up to Racism. The group grows by invitation only, friends inviting friends, protecting themselves from the negativity and threats that inevitably follow open discussions of racism and reform. By the day of the march, over 1,200 people had accepted invitations to that page, wanting to participate. On Sunday evening about 800 people turned up with signs, masks, and determination. The marchers were joined by people along the route clapping, yelling, and holding up signs. A steady stream of cars full of supporters honked their horns. I sat at the voter registration table and heard “I made it” called out over and over. It meant so much to so many people.
It was a chance to say, I live here, and I matter. To say my children, live here and I want a life for them free of the fear that they will only be judged by the color of their skin. It was a chance for this community to say, “We are with you. That is the life we want for our kids, too.”
Protests stir up emotions, both good and bad. To denounce racism and over-policing, we sometimes stir up racism or bring back memories no one wants to revisit. There was real fear of reprisal among the organizers as personal attacks and threats began to surface prior to the march.
Considering all the work we put into the planning, it was so disappointing to hear about the posts, the phone calls, and the employer emails that warned of threats to the community from fictitious outsiders. Otherwise sensible and well-connected people rushed to share outlandish rumors by phone and online rather than contacting our organizers or city officials.
We were grateful the Victoria Police Department issued a letter of support, denying those rumors. We have since been told that these rumors came from credible county officials and business owners. Whatever the case, many people who should know better did not believe in the people of Victoria enough to walk in faith with us.
Given the turn out locally and the nationwide determination to address the use of force in police departments, specifically the use of force against black citizens, I expect there will be more events and collaboration to reform policing practices. I can only encourage Victorians to invite the very people who are experiencing discrimination to the table. Marches and demonstrations occur when other means of being heard are blocked. Listening to each other, demonstrating good faith, and eliminating fear of reprisal are signs of a healthy and purposeful community.
There are some 1,000 people out there energized and needing to be heard. Let’s channel that energy into making Victoria a better place for all of us to live.
