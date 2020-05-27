How has the face mask, a century-old safety devices become so divisive? It has been hijacked by our politicians, their pundits and us, their pawns.
In the pre-COVID-19 world, hospitals housed millions of patients with severe and contagious respiratory illnesses and other infections. These include hepatitis, HIV, MRSA and the dreaded “flesh-eating bacteria” imported from the Texas coast. I will not call it “Texas-coast disease” because that might hurt someone’s feelings.
Despite the illnesses in these disease-infested environments, doctors, nurses, therapists, janitors, housekeepers, administrators, patients, visitors including young children and the elderly do not wear facemasks. No one typically wears a facemask in hospital hallways, nursing stations, laboratories, radiology departments, waiting rooms, bathrooms, lounges, cafeterias or hospital gift shops.
The exception being when in the room of an infected or immunocompromised patient or in the operating room.
When the wearing of a face mask is indicated and medically necessary, their benefits outweigh their risks.
But why today in post-COVID-19 times are healthy individuals wearing masks in their cars, strolling in the park, walking their dogs, gassing up their trucks, watering their lawns or taking a bike ride?
Wearing face masks for an extended period of time can have detrimental effects, including increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses and infections.
Masks can reduce your oxygen intake, increase your carbon dioxide levels, and when wearing these uncomfortable masks, we touch our faces more often than usual.
The microorganisms that you picked up from shopping carts, doorknobs, toilet handles and cellphones have hitched a ride on your hands and are now camping comfortably on your warm, moist ineffective face mask. Next stop – your lungs.
During the height of flu season, which kills tens of thousands of us every year, movie theaters are packed to the brim with young and old, healthy and infirm.
Why then do these theaters not take our temperatures at the door and then provide their afebrile, vulnerable film buffs with face masks.
Perhaps they should. It makes a lot more sense than walking into a convenience store with a mask on, unless you are planning to rob the place.
I appreciate the compassionate around-the-clock mask donners, but the concerned around-the-clock mask donners need to take a moment to smell the roses.
If the question is, “Should we wear facemasks?” The answer is not binary. It cannot be simplified to true/false, or always/never. Mask-Gate should not have become the GOP versus DNC partisan platform of the season.
I am not advocating the abandonment of the face mask. Listen to scientists, not senators.
Make an educated well-informed decision based on facts, not an emotional politically “fabric-ated” outcry based on fiction.
If you find yourself in a facemask-required location, wear one. If you do not like it, go somewhere else.
If you see someone without a mask on and it bothers you, stay clear of that individual. If you are that individual, do not encourage conflict and debate.
The highly controversial Mask-Gate platform is being fueled by ignorance, television ratings and the never-ending attempt to infuse partisan politics into every aspect of our lives.
It demonstrates that our politicians have abandoned common sense. Let us show them that we have not.
