I have become aware of social media comments about the report on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, May 3, which featured Memorial Medical Center as a typical rural hospital facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media comments describe Memorial Medical Center as being three weeks away from closing/bankruptcy and lacking patient usage of the hospital.
Memorial Medical Center is very appreciative of the “60 Minutes” report and the ability to be a part of demonstrating the challenging environment of rural health care under normal circumstances, let alone during a pandemic.
As reported, Memorial Medical Center’s cost of providing charity care, where it receives no compensation for its services, last year totaled more than $6 million, which is quite a challenge for a small rural hospital. COVID-19 puts an additional strain on hospitals, especially rural health care hospitals and providers, as physicians and hospitals had to cancel and put off elective surgeries, procedures and other routine healthcare.
For Memorial Medical Center, however, there is light in the darkness. Prior to the pandemic, Memorial Medical Center typically had the highest acute care census (patient days in the hospital) in the state out of approximately 80 critical access hospitals. I expect that to continue.
Memorial Medical Center also has an excellent medical staff, which includes two of its own rural health clinics (more than 32,000 patient encounters last year), and one privately owned clinic.
It provides surgical and obstetric care, along with ICU care, which are not typical in a small critical access hospital. Having the Program Hope that helps with mental health issues facing the older population has also been a bonus in this time of need.
After the start of COVID-19, Memorial Medical Center’s volumes are down significantly including emergency room volume. Coincidentally, when “60 Minutes” visited Memorial Medical Center, the emergency room was empty; however, this morning Memorial Medical Center had 13 patients admitted into the hospital, which best demonstrates the difficulties in staffing a small hospital when one day you have a few patients and the next, 10 or more. During this lull in patient utilization, Memorial Medical Center has been able to prepare for any COVID-19-related issues. As the governor has lifted restrictions for hospitals, Memorial Medical Center is again scheduling elective procedures.
As many know, the federal government responded with the passage of the CARES Act. Under the CARES Act, Memorial Medical Center received an amount equal to approximately three weeks of payroll cost.
In addition, the CARES Act made available advanced payments through the Medicare Program for Critical Access Hospitals such as Memorial Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center secured those payments. The CARES Act payments cures short-term needs, eliminating Memorial Medical Center’s imminently cash concerns. However, long-term, as any rural hospital, Memorial Medical Center faces many challenges.
Calhoun County Commissioners, the Hospital’s Board of Managers and Administration have been diligently working on plans over the last several years to maintain the cash flow of the hospital. Memorial Medical Center is one of six rural county hospitals left in the entire state of Texas.
Except for funds received for indigent care from the county of a budgeted $600,000 per year and a line of credit with the county that Memorial Medical Center draws on and pays back, Memorial Medical Center’s operations have been self-supporting through the use of a variety of state and federal supplemental programs.
Most other small rural hospitals in the area are funded through tax support through the establishment of a Hospital District. These include Jackson, Matagorda, Lavaca, DeWitt and Refugio counties.
We welcome your support to contact local Congressmen, Senators, and State House Members and Senators and ask them to support continued funding of rural health care.
Since the “60 Minutes” airing, Memorial Medical Center has received many calls to donate supplies and Memorial Medical Center is very grateful for the generosity bestowed on it through these donations.
