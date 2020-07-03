On these warm summer evenings, the nighthawks are at play. You will hear them before you see them. They come out at dusk, just before it gets dark. Their shrill cry, “peeet . . . peeet,” calls my attention. I stop whatever I’m doing and watch them dance in the sky with an acrobatic precision that catches my breath.
Nighthawks can be found any place where bugs are plentiful. That’s why they love the skies above my backyard. They feed on insects while in flight. But it’s not their feeding habits that make the nighthawk so entertaining. It is the dramatic aerial maneuvers of the male as he shows off to impress the local nighthawkettes. First, they soar with their long, dogleg wings outstretched. Then, with a shriek, their wings flutter like a bat. At the same time, they dart left, then right, then left again. While this acrobatic air show is impressive enough, it’s just a warm-up for the grand finale.
After darting and shrieking long enough to climb to considerable heights and, I suspect, be assured the ladies are watching, the male suddenly goes into a total nose-dive. It’s a spectacular dive. Straight down. I’ve read they come as close as 3 feet from the ground before leveling out and climbing again. Although, I’ve never seen it because their nose-dive takes them below the tree line and out of sight.
However, I know exactly when they redirect because the sudden flight change, at that speed, rushes air through their wing feathers in a sudden booming sound much like a flame-thrower, or a truck roaring by. When a nighthawk in full dive disappears behind the trees, I listen intently for the boom, and then watch as he reappears climbing as steeply as he descended until he achieves enough height to show off some more. Just in case the ladies want to see it again.
I never tire of watching the nighthawks play. Their bat-like flight and bull-like boom have earned them the nickname “Bull Bat.” They seem to represent all that is good about a healthy, proud, and boastful self-image. They seem full of hope and never tire of demonstrating their prowess. They don’t strike me as obnoxious, just confident.
It occurred to me the other evening that the Bull Bat represents a quite different experience as well. As I watched his nose-dive disappear from sight and listened for the flame-thrower, I was struck with the thought, “It’s the sound of recovery!” As soon as I heard the boom my heart leaped because I knew then that he made it. With anticipation, I watched for him to reappear above the trees in full recovery mode as he reclaimed his potential.
Are there any of us out there who haven’t experienced a personal nose-dive? The wheels fly off. We get blind-sided. Our vision crumbles before our eyes. Hopes are dashed. Our heart is broken. These things happen without our permission. But the nighthawk does it by choice, several times a night, just to show off. The recovery makes the nose-dive a spectacular show of courage, hope, and faith.
Well, unlike the nighthawk, I don’t think I will ever choose the nose-dive. But I can look for the recovery when I’m in one. I hope I will have the faith to believe that I can use the force of the dive to accelerate the recovery, and the courage to climb again.
If you find your life in a nose-dive, pretend to be a nighthawk. Listen for the sound of recovery. And if, in the process, you happen to impress someone you fancy, enjoy the moment. Because mental health matters.
