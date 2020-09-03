Recently my wife checked an item off her bucket list. Skydiving. She invited me to go with her. Of course, I accepted.
She jumped out of a perfectly good airplane at 10,000 feet while I stood firmly on solid ground, ready to video the event.
Her tandem jump was flawless. My video, unfortunately, did not experience the same success.
Never ask a Baby Boomer to operate an iPhone video option under time pressure. It took only 3-1/2 minutes from the time she left the airplane until her feet touched ground. I needed slightly more than that to figure out my iPhone. By the time I did, she was on the ground high fiving her crew.
My three-minute video was a sun-cast shadow at my feet of me holding an iPhone.
Apparently, however, I did figure out the audio because you could hear me saying, “How do you turn this damn thing on?” The worst part? I never saw her jump. I was too busy fighting my phone.
Have you ever noticed how often we miss something significant or beautiful because we are distracted by something else that steals our attention?
The distraction could be a worry. Or an irritating stressor. Or even a skewed perspective.
For instance, years ago a few colleagues and I were driving from Missouri to Atlanta, GA, to attend a convention. The highway into Atlanta, from the north, is a straight shot through miles of forest. We were driving through a tunnel of beautiful magnolias, dogwoods, oaks, and Southern pines. I was mesmerized into silence. My friend from Kansas, however, complained of boredom.
“How can you be bored with this?” I asked.
“I can’t see anything.” He said, “There’s too many trees in the way.”
Then there was that family road trip through the Smoky Mountains. A whole day of winding mountain highway with an occasional scenic overview of miles of vegetation laced with organic ribbons of fog. It was a mystical and mysterious look. There were four of us in the car. Two were engrossed in an argument of verbal barbs. A third was napping. I’m the only one who saw the Smoky Mountains that day. And that was just brief glances because I was driving and wanted to drive through the Smokies, not into them.
I wonder how much we miss daily what is beautiful, positive and good because we are so busy worrying about what is wrong, threatening, or fearful. We don’t want to ignore those dangers. Problems require attention.
But not at the expense of what the good, positive, and beautiful can do for our mental and emotional health. We need a balance.
But that can be a challenge when the stressors get so loud that it is hard to hear or remember the good stuff. It helps to be reminded.
Reminders like skydiving, the forests of Georgia, or the Smoky Mountains. Or even a peaceful afternoon in the backyard.
I just experienced such an afternoon. It was unusually cool for August. There had been gentle rain earlier in the day. The birds were coming out again. The sky was slowly clearing.
Unfortunately, I was lost in worry about the coronavirus, twin hurricanes headed for the Gulf, the eve of flu season, and political unrest. I almost missed the brilliant cardinal beckoning his mate or the blue Jay bathing in the bird bath.
I looked up and realized the sky was no longer grey. When I stood and turned, the sunset caught my breath. Despite all that is wrong with the world, a lot of what is good, and hopeful doesn’t stop.
Birds still feed. The sun continues to rise and set. The seasons change. And I can have hope.
I let that thought steal the evening. Because mental health matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.