In 1963 Hurricane Cindy visited Galveston. There was a family living just up the road in Texas City. Mom, Dad, and four young children. They were making preparations to evacuate their home and town. It took a while. You know how young children can be. Tell them to pack a few things and that translates “everything.” Dad finally drew the line when the twins were stuffing their family dog and cat into the car.
“They just can’t go, kids,” explained Mom. “We have no idea where we will find shelter and they may not allow animals.”
“Besides,” Dad added, “You know how bitterly those two fight all the time. It’s a small car.”
One of the children strongly protested that was exactly why they should take them. With tearful emotion she exclaimed, “Without us to protect them, one of them will kill the other!”
“If the storm doesn’t kill them both first,” added the older brother with a smirk.
Needless to say, as they drove off, young faces pressed against the rear window watching dog and cat disappear from sight. There was no telling what would happen next.
Well, the storm passed and one week later this family of six returned home. The children anxiously watched for remnants of their pets as the car approached the house and pulled into the driveway. Much to their surprise, and amazement, both dog and cat were perched on the front porch, side by side. Apparently they decided at some point during the storm that Cindy was a greater threat to both of them than either was to the other.
When faced with a common enemy, even the fiercest of foes will become allies. In fact, these two creatures bonded so that from then on each would fight ferociously, not against each other, but to defend the other against neighborhood threats.
This is a true story. But it’s not unusual. Throughout history enemies bond together when faced with a common threat. That bond will often remain, and even grow, long after the threat is gone.
Wouldn’t it be nice if that happened to us today? We certainly face a common enemy. COVID-19 threatens our health, safety, and very way of life. It threatens all of us. No one is exempt. An enemy can’t be more common than this pandemic. Wouldn’t it be nice if we made it our Hurricane Cindy?
Ironically, COVID-19 couldn’t have come at a better time. While I would never wish this global virus on anyone, how fortunate that it comes at this point in our history when we are more polarized than any time I’ve witnessed in my life time. I hope we seize the opportunity to bond in fighting for each other instead of against each other.
I hope when this thing settles out, and some day it will, the world will find my community perched on the front porch, side by side, watching out for each other.
I hope my country will learn that we are stronger against anything that threatens our safety and way of life if we bond together and face it as allies instead of being alienated over our differences.
Our differences can be tolerated if we are willing to debate respectfully and always know that we have each other’s back when someone or something threatens either of us.
The coronavirus will eventually be corralled and become less of a threat. I look forward to that day. I’ll be perched on my front porch. And I’ll leave the light on for you.
Because mental health matters.
