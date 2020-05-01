Once upon a time, a baker had a son who was very precious to him. As a father, he sought to teach his son the many wonders of the world. One of those wonders was the beauty of song. Because the son had a pleasant voice, his father encouraged him to work hard on developing his gift. His hours of practice led to being accepted as a pupil by a professional tenor in his hometown, while he was also enrolled in a teacher’s college.
Upon graduation from the teaching college, the son asked his father, “Shall I be a teacher or shall I be a singer? I can’t decide which because I love them both.”
“My son,” the father replied. “If you try to sit on two chairs, you will fall between them. For life, you must choose one chair.”
As difficult as the choice was, the son chose to sing. It took him seven years of study and frustration before he made his first professional appearance. It took another seven years to reach the Metropolitan Opera. But he stuck with the chair he had chosen. Tenor Luciano Pavarotti will tell you, if you ask him, “Whether it’s laying bricks or writing a book, whatever we choose, we should give ourselves to it. Commitment, that’s the key. Choose one chair.”
Can anyone mention Luciano Pavarotti without hearing “Nessun dorma” in your head? And am I the only one who then tries to sing out “Vincero’, Vincera’, Vinceeeeee……ro’!”? Believe me, it’s not pretty. But who can compete with the greatest tenor of all time?
Pavarotti’s story, however, is not about singing, but about making choices. His success is not about his voice but his commitment to a single choice. Commitment is the key that opens the door to a good life. This is about mental health. The road to mental health is paved with the choices we have. Knowing your choices is the first step. Choosing one and giving it your all is the destination.
Mental health has become the focus of much attention these days. Unfortunately, that attention often turns to external factors like environment, other people, or moments of chance. We blame mental illness on genetics, pathology or trauma.
From this perspective, we have limited control over our mental health. But the truth is, we have much more control than we realize. This control begins with identifying the collection of choices available to us. However, we then must decide.
Until we “choose one chair” those choices will clutter our lives with ambivalence. We end up stumbling between our choices, which doesn’t feel very healthy, but if you pick one and give yourself to it, fully, that commitment builds a road to mental health. It’s up to you and the decisions you make, not what others do or don’t do.
Pavarotti’s success in life was not because he became one of the world’s greatest tenors, but because he decided to give his all to a single choice. Your success in life is also determined by the single choice you decide to give your all, with full commitment. It’s your path to mental health. So, look for the choices you have. Choose one. Commit to it fully.
Because mental health matters.
