January is National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign celebrating and elevating the mentoring movement.
Did you know?
- 1 in 3 young people are growing up without a mentor outside their family. This is the mentoring gap in America. That’s 9 million young people without a mentor outside their family to walk alongside them through their life journey. That’s 9 million chances to build a better future.
- Mentoring has tangible effects. The National Mentoring Partnership reports at-risk students who meet regularly with a mentor are 52% less likely to skip a day of school and 37% less likely to skip a class.
- Mentored youth are 81% more likely to be involved in healthy and productive extracurricular activities or sports programs than peers without a mentor.
- Students with mentors are 55% more likely to go to college.
- 78% of mentees volunteer in their community.
- They also are twice as likely to go on to hold leadership positions and mentor others.
- More than 80% of adults agree with investment in mentoring, and more than 66% are already mentoring or willing to consider it. We encourage you to join with them.
At a time when much of the focus is on what divides us, research shows the majority of Americans agree: mentoring relationships are powerful tools for connection and are critical to our country’s future. Americans are overwhelmingly crossing racial, economic, and other bridges to mentor young people outside their families. These volunteers are finding safe and creative ways to connect, even during the COVID-19 pandemic through technology and other means.
Mentoring can take many forms. Here are a few examples – tutoring students in academic subjects such as reading or math, being a life coach to a child who has a difficult home life or needs positive adult direction, being a career adviser to a high school student looking beyond graduation, a college student willing to give high school students the inside scoop on how to prepare for and survive college, coaching youth sports, and volunteering for youth-oriented nonprofits.
Crossroads Business and Education Connection wants to give a shout out to those who mentored during 2020 and to those who are trying to continue in the new year. Volunteers helping first and second graders improve their reading and communications skills at Hopkins Elementary and to VISD’s Mentor Connect teacher Felicia Sledge and her aide Teri Flores. Caps off to the University of Houston-Victoria softball team and coaches for mentoring at Hopkins – Go Lady Jaguars.
When COVID shutdown in-person mentoring, Hopkins volunteers sent pictures and videos of encouragement to their mentees. Hip, hip, hooray for the tutors who helped with Power Math at the middle school campuses of Stroman, Patti Welder, and Howell.
Thanks to members of First United Methodist Church for supporting their “adopted” children at Shields Elementary by serving as tutors and life coaches.
Applause to others who are also mentoring young people as individuals or through other organizations, churches, or businesses.
There are still many children in kindergarten through 12th grades that could use another caring adult in their life on a regular basis. That caring adult could be you.
Crossroads Business and Education Connection is looking for businesses, civic organizations, churches, other groups willing to provide mentors through our Adopt-a-School program. Contact us at 361-572-8232 for more information. Prospective mentors will need to fill out an application and pass a background check.
Source: MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership at mentoring.org.
