I want to update you on the Mission Valley building project (in November 2021, the voters approved Proposition C — New Mission Valley Elementary School) and the work of the Bond Oversight Committee.
The committee has been working since the bond was passed and members were appointed. The first few months of work were slow for several reasons (example, summertime, loss of key district personnel, etc.). In the last several weeks, the committee has been picking up speed and this is a good time for you to engage with them. I’ll write more about that opportunity at the end of this article.
If you want to stay current on the work of the committee or would like details about who is serving, to read the committee charter, or to review any of the meeting documents please don’t forget that all that information can be found on our website. It is literally one click away from our homepage (under the menu). We strive for unprecedented levels of accessibility to both people and information at VISD. If you are not near a computer, we have a mobile app as well where the same information can be found.
The committee recommended RMA Architects & Interior Designers to serve as architect and this recommendation was approved by the Board of Trustees in April. Thereafter, members of the Bond Oversight Committee and RMA met with staff from Mission Valley to learn about the current educational programs and hopes for future programs. The full committee met to review the information gathered from the staff. The committee has also recommended the Construction Manager at Risk (Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Inc.) and this recommendation was approved by the trustees in August. The BOC has shared thoughts and ideas about traffic, trees on the property, areas of the site that might work well for the location of the school and various other items for consideration.
The academic program provided to the architect captures all the information required to provide instruction to the campus (for example, how many kindergarten classrooms are needed, elective classrooms, specialized learning classrooms, etc.). The architects have met with district administration, the campus administration, faculty, and staff, maintenance and operations and technology to develop this plan. As this information is finalized, the architects work with the construction manager at risk together to design a campus unique for the academic program and the construction site.
We are now at a point where we would like to invite the full community to provide “feed-forward.” I am deliberately using this word because the purpose of this public meeting is not to give feedback on the work already complete, but rather, feed-forward on the work yet to take place. The committee would like to hear from anyone and everyone who would like to share thoughts. We are hosting tabletop conversations at Mission Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Bond committee members will each host a table and take notes as each community member at that table shares their thoughts and ideas about the new campus. I hope to see you at the meeting and please remember to check the website frequently for updates.
