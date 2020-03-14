Editor’s note: To celebrate Sunshine Week, the Victoria Advocate is publishing a series of guest columns spotlighting the importance of open government.
Throughout my professional career spanning well over 40 years, I have provided architectural services to many public entities in this area and across the state. And during this time, I have witnessed situations where things didn’t go according to plan, original assumptions changed after decisions were reached, and other such circumstances which might bring criticism to the public entity emerged often times unexpectedly and many times outside the control of the entity.
But the most important thing I observed in these situations was that the public entities who were open about what happened and explained the situation to and through the press were the ones who fared better with the public. Invariably those who chose to obfuscate more often than not simply made things worse. And, many times, made things that in retrospect weren’t that bad into crises of their own making.
To me, it is essential that government be open and accountable to the people it serves because it is the people who trust us first and foremost with their safety and provide the money to do everything that government does. It seems ironic to me that in our present society the press and government seem to be constantly at odds with one another.
The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States clearly establishes Freedom of the Press literally with the same importance as Freedom of Religion. The founding fathers made it the first of 10 amendments known as the Bill of Rights. That is how important it was to them.
The irony in all of this, which I referred to earlier, lies in the fact that all elected public officials affirm this in the oaths they take when entering office in one form or another. In my mayoral oath of office, I swore to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” which also means that I swore to “preserve, protect and defend the Freedom of the Press”.
What we all need to realize is that both the press and elected government officials serve the same master. And that master is the people. I have had this discussion many times with Advocate Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler both before and after my election. There will always be a somewhat “adversarial” relationship between the press and government in a quest for openness and truth, but I personally believe that the relationship can evolve into a more “inquisitorial” relationship, thus avoiding an “accusatorial” relationship ultimately asking the people to rule on who is correct. But to do so, mutual trust and respect must be developed between government and the press. This is the model that I hope to pursue during the time that I serve as mayor.
I believe that in addition to the duty of the press to hold government accountable to the people, the press also has a duty to be a trusted conduit for the flow of accurate government information to the people. But again, this requires a relationship of mutual trust and respect.
I would be less than honest if I told you that at times, I do wonder how the press is going to report something we are working on at the city and how the people might react. But I can also tell you that I do not fear the press.
Over the years, I have had several instances in my professional career where I thought I was misquoted or situations that I was were involved with were mischaracterized in news reports in the Victoria Advocate. In every one of those instances, I went to the reporter or the editor and in one instance to the editorial board and through honest and civil discussion, the situations were mutually resolved to the satisfaction of all.
It is my fervent belief that when the press and government learn to work together in the “open light of day” the winner is the people we both are accountable to and serve.
