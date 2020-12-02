I have often wrote about “angels” in our midst but these heroes are wrapped in plastic and quish when they walk.
I was recently in the Covid-19 ward at DeTar Hospital, the healthcare workers have three layers on, their own clothes, then a layer of plastic scrubs and when entering and exiting a room, another layer of plastic is put on and then destroyed. They often trip because of the long scrubs and booties they have on.
When they come in, their hair, ears, and entire body is covered. They normally have on two masks and sometimes a shield. It is eerie to see just the slits of their eyes exposed.
One day, a sweet nurse said she had to go sit down because she was so hot she felt like she would faint.
They say they are just a wet mess every day inside the outfit. They run from bed to bed and never seem to stop.
What amazed me were the stories. So many have had Covid-19, their families too. One told me her mom worked at Cuero, dad at Gonzales and they all three had the disease. Yet, they keep coming back to help those of us with Covid-19. We cower in our homes and would run away if we knew someone had Covid-19, yet they keep coming back onto this infectious disease ward.
I would get so down and they would tell you how you were improving, ask over and over what they could do to help and be there to lift you up.
Some speak of the beginning of the disease when people came in and could not even lift their head up and they lost so many. What type of hero keeps exposing themselves to a killer disease, all the while helping others to live?
Imagine what it must have been like, to not be able to see your family and these nurses and doctors were their family. They comforted them, helped and I am sure cried when so many died gasping for breath.
What would they have to pay you to put your head in the lion’s mouth and push the boundaries of chance?
After a year of viewing spoiled brat athletes, arrogant movie stars, ridiculous political groups, out of control news media and liberal politicians, I had the chance to not look at any of that but focus on the real stars in our midst, the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, LVN’s and more.
These healthcare heroes have taught me a lesson about life. We need to stop worrying about dying and start focusing on living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.