Women in history don’t receive the same attention as men. From the lowly one dollar bill, to the 100 dollar bill, only men’s faces appear. That’s not because women weren’t doing important, ground breaking work, but because they were seen as less worthy and weak. Their role was child rearing. Some women don’t fit that stereotype.
During National Women’s History Month, we can thank historians for sharing the stories of women who made a difference, at great personal cost and peril. Three of them who captivate our sense of admiration are women who rose to the challenge at the most difficult times.
Most of us would not know who Harriet Tubman was, had we not been taught American History and perhaps seen the heroic account in the movie “Harriet.” We don’t know what year she was born, but we know she was a slave who escaped. In her early life, at the age of 12, she bravely stepped between the master and a slave and was hit with an iron weight. She was severely injured when her head absorbed the blow. In those days, Harriet Tubman had two attributes that made her a second class citizen. She was black, and she was a woman.
In her 20s, she escaped to the north. She then formed what was called the “underground railroad” to help slaves escape their masters and move north to safety. Despite her gender, she was respected by Frederick Douglas and leading abolitionists. She could speak and write persuasively.
During the Civil War she was a union spy, even as she continued helping slaves escape into union states. After the war, she continued her advocacy and turned to women’s suffrage, vigorously fighting for the women’s right to vote.
Six years ago, plans were announced to place her on our 20 dollar bill, but after the project was shelved during the Trump administration, the design of the bill has been expedited so that our first woman will appear on our currency.
How many Americans try to plan their children’s lives for them? It doesn’t work. The parents of Virginia Hall could never have imagined the young girl who was their daughter. She was born in 1906. Her parents sent her to Radcliffe College and Barnard College (now Columbia University). She studied English, French, German and Italian.
Instead of finding a spouse and settling down, she went to Europe and studied in France, Germany and Italy. She found a job as a clerk in Warsaw, working for the American Embassy. While bird hunting during a vacation in Turkey, she accidentally shot off her left foot, causing her left leg to be amputated below the knee. She named her prosthetic leg “Cuthbert.”
Intent on serving her country, she repeatedly applied to be a diplomat with the U.S. Foreign Service, but she was banned because of a rule against diplomats with any disability. She appealed all the way to President Roosevelt, himself a person with a disability, but her appeal was denied, so she resigned and went to France, where she was an ambulance driver during World War II.
British intelligence operatives quickly recognized her talent and hired her as a spy and diplomat. The rest is mesmerizing history. A top spy in the French resistance, she infiltrated the Nazis, evaded capture and saved countless lives. She proceeded 50 miles, on foot across the Pyrenees mountains in a brutal winter, with a prosthetic leg. She arrived in Spain unscathed, only to return to France to do more damage to the Nazi cause.
A master of disguises and an ability to morph into different people allowed her to escape capture, enraging the Nazi Klaus Barbie, who called her “that limping .” Her James Bond life helped defeat the Nazis, and following the war, her own country, the United States honored her and finally hired her as a diplomat. As a hero of the war, she had helped blow up bridges, freight trains and Nazi munitions. After the war, she served quietly, avoiding the limelight.
But when her story was told in the book “A Woman of No Importance” in 2019, all the world could see how a woman, a different kind of woman, changed history.
More recently, southern universities would not allow black students to attend. Women could attend so long as they were white. Civil rights lawyers in the 1950s and 1960s attacked these policies, and one of their clients was a young woman born in Alabama in 1929. Her name was Authorine Lucy.
In 1952, with a degree in hand from an all black college, she applied at the University of Alabama, which was segregated. She was accepted, but when officials saw that she was black, it told her admission was a mistake and that she was not welcome.
A legal battle ensued for years. Finally, the university agree to accept her in 1956 as a library science student. She showed up for class, and three days later, the university expelled her, claiming it was for her own good. This was after mobs threatened her life, threw eggs at her and pelted her with debris.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote a sermon about her, (“Things are quiet”), noting that the “quiet” on the Alabama campus came at a terrible price. Dr. King thundered that the “peace had been purchased at the price of allowing mobocracy to reign supreme over democracy.” So angry were those mobs that the university fired the president who had admitted Authorine Lucy in 1952.
She continued the fight to end segregation, but due to threats on her life, she moved to New York, where future Justice Thurgood Marshall and his wife took her in. It was hard for her to find jobs, but she did, and returned to Alabama as an educator in 1974. By then the University of Alabama had ended segregation and in 1988, the school annulled its expulsion of her. She then earned an M.A. degree in 1992. Later her portrait was unveiled in the student union building, and in 2010, the Authorine Lucy Clock Tower was erected in her honor. In 2019 the university conferred an honorary doctorate on her. She died on March 2, 2022, during National Women’s History Month.
All three of these women were different. Being a woman was difficult enough, but these women had other characteristics that made them even more different, which makes their lives that much more instructive to us. We all know that being a woman who doesn’t fit stereotypes is still perilous. Just ask Brittney Griner, the former Baylor and current WNBA star who was arrested by Russians at a time when she was playing professionally in Russia.
As William Faulkner wryly observed, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” And history is not critical race theory.
As for these women, their sacrifices have made us better, even though women, especially those who don’t fit stereotypes, still face challenges today.
