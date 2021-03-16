He was nowhere to be seen at CPAC, and no wonder. Many Republicans want to hang Mike Pence. In what I suppose is a positive development, I hear there's a new coalition that doesn’t favor carrying out the punishment in accordance with the traditional standard of "until dead," but will instead be satisfied if he's cut down once his hue passes red and turns deep blue. The group has a theory on the symbolism of all this, but I couldn’t follow it. After Jan. 6, a neighbor of mine used black spray paint to blot Pence's name from the half dozen or so campaign signs that he maintained on display. I decided against inquiring further about the symbolism of that.
I'm no fan of Mike Pence. There are things about which I'm sure we'd agree but a lot more about which we wouldn't. In my judgment, his positions and conduct were often more than just wrong-headed, they were harmful. But I always thought he possessed some principles – few and flexible though they may be – and that when push came to shove, he would be ruled by them.
Turns out he did and he was. Pence's principles kept him from obeying an unlawful order from his superior on Jan. 6, and for that he has paid dearly in terms of political capital. Maybe that much is to be expected; partisan politics is no place to look for life lessons. While it was not unsatisfying to watch whatever value had accrued from Pence's obsequious fawning over the great man evaporate instantaneously, the ferocity of his denouncement by party leaders, the personal animosity of its base, and the threats to his physical safety all seem unprecedented and – though one is tempted to gloat and point out how those who play with fire sometimes get burned – not fully deserved.
Pence's apostasy consisted of a single unambiguous public act, and now his principles are being tested. Will they ultimately stand? Others – Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, and Nikki Haley most notably – put a toe in the water, and concluded they'd rather continue to bend theirs.
So what will Mike Pence do? For now he's chosen to withdraw from the field quietly, realizing his is currently in a no-win situation, hoping that more favorable circumstances will develop in the future.
Only time will tell if this strategy will work, but when the party faithful have clearly articulated they want to hang you, it's hard to see how things could get worse.
