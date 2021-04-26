Maybe you have seen the video? Recently Victoria school district introduced a new word to our community. If you have not had a chance to see the video, check out our VISD YouTube channel.
There are now hours and hours of information on this channel. You can see video about how we are building a profile of a graduate, you can watch videos of us celebrating staff, you can watch videos explaining our new pathway programming, and you can watch nearly 40 hours of video of the bond planning task force.
No, we are not planning to launch a new streaming service! This is all part of our efforts to provide unprecedented levels of accessibility to both people and information.
One of the things we have been sharing is “a minute with Dr. Shepherd” on a regular basis. It is another medium for me to share what is on my mind or something I think you should know about.
In the most recent minute, I talked a bit about our focus on helping our kids find and pursue their genius.
This is language we have incorporated into our strategic plan. Many school districts have dull language about children being successful in life, but I am not convinced this is inspiring to parents, teachers, or students. I want for VISD to be a school system parents desperately want to join.
I would rather embrace inspirational language, which is why we immediately started using the phrase “find your genius” as soon as we heard it from one of our students. We want to be a district where all kids find and chase their genius in life.
This is also why the “&” is so important to us. The & (and) is a straightforward way for us to focus on our expectation that every single student will graduate with not just a high school diploma, but something else. This something else could be a military recruitment letter, or industry certifications, or acceptance and a plan to attend university or college.
We do not want to focus solely on the students as they walk across the graduation stage, but to ensure both students and parents that our students have a plan for the Monday morning following graduation. This is the essence of the &. Every successful person I know has an & somewhere in their life and this is what I want for all my students. This language can also be found in our strategic plan. Please note, I did not call this a goal, but an expectation.
A goal is something you aspire to and sometimes do not reach. An aspirational goal is like a ceiling, and an expectation is like the floor. It is our expectation that all students will graduate with an &.
This novel word is not in our strategic plan (yet), but in the next iteration it may be. I suspect if you looked at school strategic plans across the country you would find many that reference an occupation. This is language we all know and come to expect.
I am not sure I want for my kids to find an occupation though. When I think of everything that word elicits within me, to be honest, it is not super inspiring. I did not find an occupation. I was encouraged to chase my passion and I discovered an occupassion. My occupassion for many years was as a music teacher. Over time, my passion moved to school administration. My occupassion is now serving as superintendent at VISD. I want for every student in my care to discover an occupassion that inspires and excites them every day.
If we can make this happen, I am confident none of our kids will have to “work” a day in their lives, because when you are doing what you love it does not feel like work.
To those Victorians reading this, I want to express my deepest gratitude for helping create a place where we are not afraid to embrace big, bold, and inspirational language.
I passionately believe one of the most important ingredients for genuine progress is optimism. We must have an unyielding belief something can be better, and hold hope in our heart. This is what drives us all forward and changes the world for the better.
