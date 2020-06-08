Every rosebush has a few thorns. I graduated from medical school in 1969 and have been in Victoria since 1977. I loved patient care; I did not love taking call. For 45 years, in training or in private practice, I was on call about every third or fourth day/night. Being on call meant that my life, and often my sleep, was subject to interruption.
Call meant being within 30 minutes from the hospital and taking phone calls from patients with problems after hours. I had to go out to an emergency room about half of the nights I took call. ER patients were often quite challenging cases and were seen as public service. I would estimate that less than 10% of ER patients paid their bills. Most were victims of motor vehicle accidents or violence. This went with the territory in order to enjoy the privilege of doing patient care. Our specialty was covered at three hospitals every day the entire 34 years while I working in Victoria.
One bright spot when I took call was Dr. Jeff Flowers. Jeff had been in the U.S. Army, served in the Korean War and was among those soldiers at the Chosin Reservoir when they endured temperatures of 30 degrees below zero and faced a massive Chinese onslaught. Jeff was 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed about 230 pounds. He wore cowboy boots and spoke West Texan. He rode horses, worked cattle, knew how to train bird dogs and loved it when people told him he reminded them of John Wayne. He was filled with homespun wisdom.
Prior to being the medical director of the ER at Citizens Hospital, he had practiced in Sanderson, Texas, where he sometimes made house calls on horseback. He was a great doctor and a true Texas character.
I will never forget his calls. In the middle of the night, I would be awakened by his slow West Texas drawl. He always opened up with the same line, ''Bill, I got this ole boy down here.” The ole boy in question might be anywhere from 10 to 70 years old and be suffering from a variety of maladies, but he was still an ole boy and the word ''boy'' took two syllables to pronounce.
Jeff called once to say that ''this ole boy's wife had kicked the pure tee s--- out of him'' and the guy's face looked like he ''had a boxing match with a wildcat.” Jeff was right. The patient's face was really messed up. It took most of the night to repair the lacerations. Jeff recommended to the man that he either learn how to fight or get a divorce.
Jeff called me one morning at about 1 a.m. and told me that ''I got this old boy down here with one of those facial fractures.'' The patient had multiple injuries; he was going to the operating room to have surgery for his leg fractures. Jeff said that the ole boy's face ''sure did move'' when he ''rocked his teeth back and forth.''
I went in to the OR where the surgery was underway. The patient's head was draped out of the operating field, so I put on gloves and manipulated his upper teeth. My surprise was when a false teeth upper plate came completely out of his mouth. There were no fractures – just an upper dental plate that moved. I took the false teeth down to the ER where the good Dr. Flowers was still working and told him that we had started a whole new classification of facial fractures. I held up the false teeth and said ''He had a Flowers fracture.'' We had a good laugh at 3 a.m.
On another occasion, I was outside the operating room preparing to go into an elective surgery when Jeff rushed in pushing a stretcher carrying a woman he had received in the ER who had been shot in the abdomen with a .22 rifle.
The woman was taken into the operating room. Jeff pointed at me and simply said, “Get in here right now.” The patient's blood pressure had dropped to a critical level so Jeff prepped her abdomen and with me as an assistant, opened her belly. There was massive bleeding and after about 30 seconds we got a clear view of blood flowing out of the aorta. I followed the stream of blood down and plugged the hole in the vessel with my finger, stopping the bleeding while Jeff did an exploration to see if there was any other bleeding. I held that position until the vascular surgeons arrived and took over the case. I have no doubt the woman would have died if Jeff had not moved so quickly and skillfully.
Jeff died recently at age 91. It was a privilege to work alongside of him. He was a good ol' boy.
When I saw the title of your piece, my first thought was,”Bet its about Dr. Flowers”. I didn’t know him as a physician, though he was still covering ERs when I met him in his 80s. I boarded my horses on his property for a couple of years before he and Pat moved away. Just reading the facts of his life and realizing how much he contributed to the ERs in this community, doesn’t give you the feel of the man himself. I think you captured that perfectly. When I knew him he had about a dozen Yorkie and his RV was customized so they could travel with him and travel they did. Another whole side to the big man who lived little dogs. Truly a good ol’ boy for all seasons.
