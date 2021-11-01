Once upon a time, there was a little girl. She attended Stroman Middle School. She had a loving family and a younger brother. Her cousins all attend VISD schools. She remembers elementary school fondly and knows that her brother is loved.
Every day, she would wake up excited to see her friends and her teachers, but not always excited about the school building.
You see, sometimes the plumbing didn’t work and that was frustrating.
Sometimes the air conditioning wouldn’t work in some areas of the building, and that made it uncomfortable.
Sometimes, water would leak through the ceiling tiles into the classrooms.
There were never enough outlets in the rooms for the class to use computers.
Regardless, she loved her Stroman family and was a very eager learner with a bright future because she was naturally optimistic in the face of difficult learning conditions.
One day, she learned she would not be going back to Stroman campus. She heard through her friends that the school had been closed due to mold. This was just days before the start of school, and she was scared.
She wondered if it was just a rumor, but if it was true, where would she go to school? It turns out the stories were true, and she and her classmates would not be going back to the campus soon.
There were stories that staff left the campus in a rush, many leaving behind personal belongings and much-needed teaching materials.
Because of that, she soon learned their entire school would be attending middle school at the Liberty campus.
She was confused, “isn’t this an alternative high school campus?” she thought. She was correct. The district didn’t have options and did not want their students to miss education time, so they reorganized to allow Stroman students to be on Liberty Campus.
She also wondered if it would now take longer to get to school because it is on the other side of town. This turned out to be true as well.
Because of that, Liberty campus became very overcrowded.
This also meant high school students were on the same campus as middle school students. Thankfully, the local college stepped in and offered some classrooms to host the high school students for a while.
Several members of the community joined a task force to bring a recommendation forward to the community for consideration to build a new Stroman and to do much needed renovations on other campuses so this wouldn’t happen to other students.
Until finally, the day came for the community to make a decision...
That’s where my story ends. I’m looking forward to finishing it on Nov. 3.
Once upon a time a...a student asked why their school was never maintained...
