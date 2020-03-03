Your first election as county judge was a joyful event for me, happy as I was that you had handily sent a much better funded democratic opponent into involuntary retirement. Your youth and limited executive experience concerned some, but your freshness was an asset as a needed tonic for conducting county government now successfully in republican hands. A big part of your victory was because a majority of voters believed your vision of openness and transparency doing the people’s work was real.
Most voters were obviously satisfied with both your able execution of duties and the manner by which you conducted yourself as the highest elected official in the county. You easily won a second term, with many of us nobodies thinking it likely you might never have to face a Democratic opponent again.
Election of good people like you is important because average voters depend on those with high standards of honesty and trustworthiness to provide the leadership necessary for solving the complex problems of governing today and as many tomorrows as we the people allow you to have.
Writing as a card-carrying political nobody, however, the case is becoming much more convincing that you are making political blunder after blunder in your absolute refusal to listen to those reasonably and repeatedly calling for the hiring of outside financial experts to conduct a forensic audit on Hurricane Harvey recovery money. Declaring the Advocate guilty of spreading “fake news” overwhelmingly suggests someone in high office with something to hide. Ignoring the strong call for a forensic audit by the highly respected former sheriff is incredibly unwise. Refusing to acknowledge the major differences between financial and forensic audits also indicates someone grossly underestimating the intelligence and potential negative reactions of the people whose votes he has received before and invariably will need again.
Nobodies like me really don’t want to believe their leaders are untrustworthy, and most often we are willing to forgive someone who initially tries to defend a foolish act or decision. But when the roar calling for a forensic audit to provide us deeper truths becomes louder and unceasing, the only right answer becomes inevitable. Your continued unjustified refusal to provide the leadership supporting a truly open and transparent county government you say you represent puts you on a risky and unnecessary political path you should not want to take.
Let me sincerely suggest you seek the opinions of bright people you may not yet have consulted, including of course other political nobodies, to gain a mind more open to reverse a position a young republican candidate for county judge some years ago would never ever have taken.
In the next election most of your true friends no doubt will again offer their support and their vote. All well and good, with the sticky problem that you don’t and won’t have enough friends to guarantee you a third term. Only a few thousand political nobodies can do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.