Mr. President,
I am glad the politically motivated impeachment trial is over. You handled it beautifully, your popularity and fund raising increased dramatically. This had to be a terrible ordeal, taking a toll on you and your family.
The way to avoid this from reoccurring is to win back the House of Representatives on 3 November.
Please support those candidates in the swing areas of the country that are running for congress. We Republicans need to control the Presidency, Senate and House, moreover once those folks are elected, we need a real conservative to be Speaker of the House. Paper shredders need not apply.
The Republicans said they could fix Obamacare before the last election, nothing has happened. We need action, not excuses.
People in Washington are supposed to be the smartest in the country, why can’t they figure out how to have health care that is a win-win-win situation for the people, the doctors and hospitals, and the insurance companies. The less involvement by the government the better, let the market work, realistic deductibles, sell policies that people can afford, don’t make us a slave to outrageous premiums to subsidize someone else. Please put your plan forth to fix this most important problem.
The old people have been paying into Medicare since 1972 and they don’t want this messed with.
The states, with assistance of the federal government, should be responsible for the health care of the poor.
Draining the swamp is going to take a long time. Congress and the Senate have had full reign. Just like cockroaches in a dark drawer, you have shone the light on the outrages in Washington.
The three branches of government should support the completion of the wall. The naysayers proclaim that the wall is ineffective and a waste of money, if it is so ineffective, but why does the opposition oppose it so much? The wall slows down the invaders so that the law enforcement folks can be more effective.
We are all in favor of legal immigration, let’s secure our borders so we might have national sovereignty and let’s monetarily support our poor, our veterans and our seniors. By the end of your second term we need all 1,956 miles of the wall finished.
On your reelection in 2020 I think you should ask for a bipartisan commission consisting of Hilary Clinton, Mitt Romney, Adam Shift, Jerrold Nadler and Nancy Pelosi to see if the Twenty Second Amendment could be modified to allow you to run again in 2024.
I am sure when they see the election results, they will change their minds and want you to be a three-term president.
NAFTA sold out the manufacturing sector in America, people who make things and sell them worldwide produce wealth. The Clinton- Bush-Obama era of eliminating manufacturing and promoting, the investment sector was a mistake; Main Street should be favored over Wall Street. Thank you for looking after the common person and our piece of America. Sliding dollars around in a giant shell game is a modern form of mercantilism, people who make things make money, fair trade is good.
Every administration said that establishing the American Embassy in Jerusalem would be a huge political mistake, thanks for having the courage to recognizing the sovereignty of Israel. I think most voters in South Texas support Israel.
In your second term, you may have the opportunity to select a couple of Supreme Court Justices. No matter who you select, there will be mass hysteria in the opposing camp. You might as well select a tried and true conservative, common sense person, not a inside the belt way actor. Trey Gowdy, Louie Gohmert or Eli Garza would be great choices.
You have not only taken on the Democrats, but the establishment Republican Party, fake news media, those who have had a vested interest in big government, none of those entities are good for America. No one has had the courage to do this before. Thank you for looking out for the little people, and making America First. America is an exceptional place with exceptional people. Please preserve the system that made this possible, capitalism is the superior economic model of trade, long live capitalism.
If you ever come to Texas, come down to Victoria, we would love to see you, people here are real friendly.
Very respectfully,
Bill Pozzi
