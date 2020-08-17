Mr. President,
There is nothing better than to see you get reelected. You and President Ronald Reagan are the only two presidents in my lifetime that have kept their campaign promises. I truly believe you want to promote the well-being of the common guys, like me, over the money-sucking hordes in Washington. I want to give you a strategy to win.
Make your message clear and concise and cover these topics:
1. Law and order: Why are the Democratic left allowed to burn, murder and loot in Democratic cities? They have been doing this since the Democratic Convention in 1968. As time goes by, they get bolder, even burning down police stations. I care if there is anarchy in our nation and I want to know what you will do to remedy this.
2. Obamacare: Please tell us what your plan is. Obamacare has been “on life support” for the last five years. The Senate and House are too weak to present a plan that is fair for the patient, doctors and hospitals. Give us a plan for one of our most basic needs. It must be fair.
3. The border: In spite of the destructive Congress, what is your timeline for completion of the wall and where is the money coming from to build this wall? Without a defendable border, we do not have a sovereign nation. We have a Motel 6 that leaves the light on with a Happy Meal to-go.
4. Continue to build American manufacturing: The coronavirus has shown us what a destructive policy the Democrats have promoted by getting rid of American manufacturing. Try to get your air conditioner fixed or take your riding mower to the shop and get it repaired. It does not happen because all those parts are made in China. We need to manufacture our medicine here; we need the jobs here. Wall Street needs to quit selling out America for a few extra bucks.
5. Mail-in voting: Rape, murder, kidnapping and voter fraud are some of the most serious crimes in our society.
If our vote is not protected, we will live in a third-world, ballot-stuffing country. We will have warlords controlling sections of the country, because our vote will mean nothing. Civil war, anarchy and death is the byproduct of a corrupt society.
Please protect our vote – one citizen, one vote, and a square, just and honorable system for all citizens.
My most urgent request is for you, Mr. President, to take a page out of the “Gipper’s” (aka Ronald Reagan) play book. Go on TV, look me and 100 million other Americans in the eye and talk to us. Do not use the angry, New York billionaire face.
You are no longer that person, you are the President of the United States – all 330 million American citizens own a piece of you.
We want a guy like Reagan with a sense of humor and a smile on his face to talk to us like we are friends, like my life matters to you, and that you can be presidential over the next four years. Many of your supporters hate the bad Tweets, especially the women. Use it sparingly. You do not have to fight back, you need to play nice.
On your TV commercials, tell us about your accomplishments, especially how it affects our everyday life.
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are both bad campaigners.
They have a socialist, anti-capitalist platform and have a hard time sealing the deal in federal elections. I believe that you will beat the Democrats by a 4% margin. I was correct in 2016, and I am correct now.
We are having an Inaugural Ball in Victoria. I hope you and your family will attend.
Good luck in your race. You are the difference between prosperity and chaos.
Get America back to work again.
