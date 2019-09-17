Some of you have heard me talk about P-TECH but many have not had the opportunity. This week, I spoke a bit about P-TECH at our kick-off meeting of our Task Forces. Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECH) is an open-enrollment program providing students with work-based education. P-TECH programs: 1. Provide students in grades 9 through 12 the opportunity to complete a course of study t;. 2. Within six years, enable students to earn a high school diploma, an associate degree, a two-year post-secondary certificate or industry certification, and complete work-based training; 3. Allow students to gain work experience through an internship, apprenticeship, or other job training programs; 4. Partner with Texas Institutions of Higher Education and regional businesses and industries, giving students access to post-secondary education and workforce training opportunities. Students will receive all the above at no cost to the student. The Texas Education Agency collaborates with the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support local school district efforts.
When we first began thinking about a P-TECH school, we looked at workforce commission information which pointed us to health care, education, industry and manufacturing, and agriculture. We then looked at our current programs, course offerings, student and staff counts. We also started conversations with both Victoria College and University of Houston-Victoria to ascertain which programs could be best supported.
Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Healthcare System, UH-V, VC, Golden Crescent Workforce Solutions and VISD have come together with the intent of creating a “school within a school” P-TECH for healthcare to deploy at the start of the 2020 school year.
We anticipate limiting the number of seats available for incoming students and are starting to work through a weighted lottery system in order to ensure we meet the requirements of a P-TECH program.
With each following year, we hope our P-TECH Healthcare school grows to help meet the growing demand in our community.
The students in our Healthcare P-TECH will have a truly unique experience through high school with a differentiated curriculum and with an aligned sequence of courses. They will have the opportunity with stackable certifications and licenses with real value in the healthcare field. The defining feature separating a P-TECH Early College High School from other early high school models is students in a P-TECH also have opportunities for work-based learning experiences at every level, so students have the ability to apply the academic and technical skills they are learning through their coursework.
The goal of a P-TECH Early College High School is to graduate students with the necessary credentials, degrees, and skills to work in a high demand, high wage field.
And here comes the best part: If we build a great model and implement it with fidelity, we can have a community-wide conversation about more P-TECH schools. I would cherish the opportunity to talk about growing our own future teachers from our current student body.
This would be a wonderful opportunity to bring our best and brightest students into the field of education in partnership with UH-V and VC.
Perhaps, we want to create a P-TECH Agriculture School in partnership with one of our recognized State Universities. This is also an option. We are eager to have future conversations with our industry and manufacturing partners as well, because we recognize the profound need in our region for a strong workforce to meet the growing demand.
The opportunities are boundless for the future of P-TECH high schools in Victoria. If you have thoughts about any of the above, I hope you will take the opportunity to seek out members of the task forces and make your thoughts heard so we can incorporate your voice into our future.
You can find information about our task forces on the VISD website.
