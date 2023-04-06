When you are at DeTar or Citizens, ask your nurse where he or she received their nursing or associate's degree. Ask a police office, a firefighter, or an EMT about their training. Ask the plant operators that live in your neighborhood to tell you how they got their job. Most of these folks will proudly say, “Victoria College!”

Over 70% of Victoria College graduates take jobs in our region. Whether you want to be a truck driver, a physical therapy assistant, or student eligible for transfer to UHV or another university, your best opportunity for success begins at Victoria College. This is why we need the new Student Success Center at Victoria College; this is why we need to overwhelmingly pass the Victoria College bond proposal on May 6th!

Workforce development is a key component of a community’s economic vitality. Without a trained workforce, local businesses, services and industries are unable to meet our needs or produce the products we export. Victoria College has a proven track record of adapting to the needs of the ever-changing list of organizations we depend on to make Victoria a great place to live and work. Let’s continue to support them as we have in the past.

The VC Board recently passed a resolution to place a $10 million bond proposal in front of the voters.

Significantly larger proposals have been approved by the voters in 2006 ($15 million for the Health Science Center) and 2012 ($22 million for the Emergency Technology Complex). These bond issues passed because our community knows the value of our college. Victoria College has earned our support.

Why is this proposal smaller than past bond election requests? This is because the community has already funded over 70% of the capital needed, through grants and donations. The majority of these contributions have come from local organizations and individuals. Once again, Victoria supports Victoria College because we know it is importance to all of us who live in this region of Texas.

In 2025, Victoria College will celebrate 100 years of serving our educational needs. We hope our new Student Success Center will encourage young and old to further their education at our local community college. Let’s make sure that the new Center is open by VC’s 100th anniversary.

Please go to the polls and say, “Yes, I support Victoria College.” Early voting starts April 24.