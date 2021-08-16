We’ve all seen the news and watched the emotional videos on social media. We are all tired of talking about it, wearing masks, cancelling our celebrations, and I would hope that most are tired of politics influencing individual health decisions. “They” all say to get a vaccine. If you still think you are being lied to then don’t read any further. Everyone else: please, help.
I admitted a patient in their 40s and asked the same question I have asked all of them this summer, “Did you get a COVID vaccine?” Those brown eyes slowly hazed over with tears and between shallow coughs through an oxygen mask replied, “No, that was a big mistake. Don’t let me die.”
Simultaneously, I am heartbroken for this patient, frustrated with this patient, and humbled for being misassigned the power of life and death. I told the patient the exact truth, “I’ll do what I can.”
Citizens Medical Center had a COVID-19 population of 1 on June 23 and we have since admitted over 100 people with respiratory failure from the virus; 98% of them are unvaccinated.
Your health care community has weathered this storm twice before: July-August 2020 and January-February 2021, but those waves were with a huge supply of contract nurses provided by the state of Texas. While that help is reportedly coming again soon, it is not here yet and this entire week has been in crisis. It is becoming painfully obvious that this surge will be worse than both prior, and tragic because it was avoidable. There aren’t enough of us all working overtime to meet the demand you are proposing, and we need your help to avoid defeat.
Our ER has held patients for longer than a day waiting for an open bed, our ICU and COVID units are running at capacity, we had to delay multiple people’s scheduled surgeries because we didn’t have a room to put them in after they left the operating room. We have been unable to bring patients from around the Crossroads who desperately need to be at a larger hospital. There is vacant bed space and we will always find a way to serve you, but we are reaching all over the country to find teams that share our passion to help you.
Victoria, this isn’t going away. We are going to see these “waves,” but we must learn to ride them and keep living. As a community we must each do our part to return to normal. Obviously, step 1: Get a vaccine because it will keep you out of the hospital. Vaccines are available (vaccines.gov) at all major pharmacies and many clinics; they are free, safe, and have been taken by a reported 96% of U.S. physicians — I assure you we are not all wrong on this.
Some of you can’t or absolutely won’t consider the vaccine — please proceed to the next step. Step 2: Wear a mask when we are in a surge because it does help.
Everyone should be wearing a mask again when around others indoors, because even the vaccinated can still get these variants.
Step 3: Avoid the large groups when we are in a surge. Go back to take-out for a few weeks. Reschedule the party. Curbside what you can.
The above things are not hard to do. Annoying? Sure. Upsetting? Maybe, but I promise it’s not as upsetting as working in healthcare today and being worried for you.
It’s like I told the patient: I have no power over death; I only have knowledge and a few tools to help the sick. But I’ll do what I can. All I’m asking is for you to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.