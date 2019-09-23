Looking back, I think I was a challenging student throughout my school years. This is especially true of my K-12 experience.
Many of you have heard me tell some bucolic stories of “life on a farm” in the Midwest. I graduated in the top 10 of my class, but when you consider it was a graduating class of around 20 kids, I was more realistically in the upper 50%.
I had some great teachers growing up, but when I think back, I don’t think I was a stellar student. I maybe would not have used these exact words, but somewhere in my mind I thought a teacher’s job was to teach. This fundamental flaw in my thinking limited my potential as a student, I think.
I had a similar start in college. I have a pretty good memory, and I mostly relied on that. I was able to earn high marks, made the dean’s list, honor society, etc. I still don’t think I was a great student, however. I still thought the professor’s job was to teach.
Because my family was considered “low-income” I had the opportunity to get a campus job. They reserved a certain number of campus jobs for low-income students without reliable transportation so those students could help make ends meet on top of the financial assistance. I worked in the music building for one of our master guitar teachers. At that point in my studies, I was still a pre-med student and just taking music classes for fun. I had a knack for fixing things, so I became a guitar technician and repaired dozens of guitars every semester. I did not envision myself as a music teacher (or any type of teacher for that matter).
This professor I worked for is the teacher that changed my life and changed my views on education and learning. She changed my life in more ways than I can possibly describe. After working with her for a semester, I started hanging around the music building a lot more and even enrolled in her guitar class. I mostly played music on the piano and largely by ear (meaning, I couldn’t actually read music. I just played what I heard). The more I hung around her and her education classes, the more I wanted to become a teacher.
In the expanse of time that is our lives, the next part of the story is a little fuzzy. I am certain there are details I have forgotten, but I can remember a pivotal moment in my life that happened during one of my private lessons with her. I was trying to read the music on the page and play the required piece and struggling mightily – that much I remember.
She also knew I mostly played by ear and struggled to read music. I can remember when she reached over and closed the book I was playing from. She got up and walked over to the stereo that was in her office and turned it on. I think it was a country music station, but I’m not sure about that. She asked me to play along with what was on the stereo, and I did.
For the next few minutes, I just played. She played along as well, and we had fun. She then turned the stereo off and helped me understand how to take the music I was playing and turn that into notes on a page to help me better understand that in order to read music, you also need to write music. That pivotal lesson was key for me in being able to read music and be more committed to learning how to read music. Eventually, I did become a music teacher and often used the guitar in my classrooms.
I tell you all of that so I can tell you the most important part of the story. Just before I left, we talked briefly about me becoming a music teacher someday. I said something about wanting to be a great teacher like her, and the words she said at that moment will never leave me. “To be a great teacher, you must understand that our purpose is not to teach. Our purpose is to help students learn.” Just telling you that story still creates a wellspring of emotion for me.
That moment redefined education for me. I have no doubt it was why I wasn’t a great student up to that point. I viewed education as the teacher’s job and their purpose to teach. When I realized their purpose was to help students learn, I also realized nearly every educational obstacle I had faced was mostly from my own doing.
I hope for all the parents reading this that you can help our students understand our teachers’ purpose is to help students learn and that means the student must be willing and eager to learn. Being a student is not a passive experience but requires one to be active in their own learning.
I hope for all the teachers reading this that you will be ever vigilant in remembering our purpose is not to teach; our purpose is to help students learn.
