Rotary has had many members through the years, and some just stick in my mind and stand out. John Clegg Jr. was our secretary treasurer for 25 years, and he led us in singing while Mrs. Reubie Boyd Elder played the piano. For years Mrs. Reubie would play the piano daily at the First United Methodist Church on South Guadalupe Street. The breeze off the bay would carry the music down Main Street, bounce it off the buildings and through the streets of downtown Port Lavaca.
Then who could forget to mention Ed Melcher Sr. who owned Melcher Hardware Store on Main Street, the oldest business still open in the county. Ed would enter the room and announce “I’m here everyone! I am here.” There are more memories of my fellow members that are too numerous to mention here, but what wonderful memories they are.
Indianola is one of the most historic places in the colonization of this great State of Texas. It was where the French Explorer LaSalle entered Texas to colonize for France and where most of the German and European settlers in Texas first felt the sand of their new home under their feet. In the mid-1800’s it grew to be one of two of the biggest ports in Texas. Since everything was shipped by sea before the railroads came in, it is easy to understand how valuable it was to be a port city. Here the Civil War brought the war to Texas, and the Union Army followed with camels.
When the trains began overland transportation, Indianola had lines that came into her ports. Morgan Lines from New York was the biggest line, and they built a pier and a pier with railroad tracks and a depot that stretched 100 yards into Matagorda Bay. Ships could unload directly to the trains.
Two hurricanes in 1875 and 1886 destroyed the city beyond rebuilding, and Indianola gave way to leave the title of Queen of Texas Ports to Galveston.
Mary Belle Melcher Meitzen was chairman of the Calhoun County Historical Commission for a considerable time. It was her faithful leadership and hard work that proved to be priceless in saving what history is left as proof that the port city once existed. From the old city cisterns, to the two cemeteries, Indianola Cemetery on Comal Street, to Indian Point Cemetery on Zimmerman Road, there are historical markers along with grave markers that tell the stories.
There are still homes that dot the shore of Indianola, and one place that has its own historical marker, now Indianola Marina. It was opened as a place called Ed Bell’s Bait Camp. Ed’s place attracted many visitors over the decades, one reason being his lighted fishing pier. Fish were attracted to the lights, and there were lots of fish to be caught. The other reason was Ed himself. Ed Bell loved to tell stories of Texas and folklore, so much so that he ended up being a “Virtuoso Storyteller” and preformed at story telling events across the country, earning him the moniker of “America’s Storyteller.” Ed also contributed to the preservation of the rich history of Indianola and its cultural history.
I remember selling the Joe Brett Sr. family the Blardone family land. Both of these families had great personalities and left their mark in Calhoun County history. Mr. Brett believed in an honest day’s work and contributed to our local Grace Episcopal Church. He used to bring sweet corn to me and man was it ever good. I’d say the best corn around.
When Raymond Goyen was young his family got hit by a tornado in their home on the Regan farm at Six Mile. The family lost everything they owned in the tornado. Raymond who had also lost all of his clothes made his way to Woody Regan’s Store. Woody was the kind of man who believed in helping others in need, and he proved that belief to be part of who he was over and over through the years. Show up with not much on and Woody would take care of whatever was needed to get someone started again. There are so many stories like this one in Port Lavaca and in the county. The cotton pickers always came to town on Saturday mornings. The merchants would give free theater tickets and popcorn at the Port Lavaca Theater when you purchased clothing, hats, or shoes from Regan’s Clothiers, Ferguson’s Dime Store, Dunlap’s, and Ed. Melcher’s Hardware. Spend a little and receive coupons.
Howard Hartzog Sr., our county judge from 1951-1968, played a year of professional football with the New York Giants. He returned to Port Lavaca to practice law and was elected as State Representative for the 69th district. While in Washington, he successfully lobbied and secured funding for the Harbor of Refuge that is still used today. He also played a roll in bills dealing with Guadalupe Blanco River Authority and State Seawalls Act, similar to Charlie Luther who went to D.C. and lobbied and secured funding for the Palacios Seawall. Judge Hartzog’s picture hangs in the Calhoun County Courthouse and in the Texas State Capitol Building.
Dr. Stanley Lester and his wife Isabel started the Calhoun Memorial Hospital in the 1940’s. Those old timers had vision and looked to the future and because of that, we still have it today.
The heartbeat of the county is the Calhoun Independent School District, county employees and the cities of the county and their employees. The school especially brings the entire county together, for football games, sporting events, graduations, school events and presentations, we are all united because of the schools. Loud and proud we are all Sandcrabs, and that sets us apart from many other surrounding counties.
