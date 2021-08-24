The word “performative” has gained a lot of currency as a descriptor of various political antics practiced these days. Why are performative politics on the rise these days?
God gave humans (and, according to Douglas Adams, author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” dolphins) the unique power of reason; the ability to think and understand complexity, to navigate chaos, and to make sense of the mysteries with which nature confronts us. However, as a joke, He also gave us (but not dolphins) a strong preference for sitting on the couch and watching TV instead of exercising those magnificent powers.
These contradictory impulses were able to co-exist when there were just three networks and one other channel that showed pro wrestling late on Friday nights. If you could pry yourself away from wrestling, you could watch the news, and you could just pick whichever network had the best reception. If you did that, you knew pretty much the same thing about world events as anybody else who’d watched either of the other two.
The paucity of programming left us with more time to exercise our remarkable powers. We read words that were printed on paper, for instance; sometimes pages and pages of them at one sitting.
Our fate was sealed when, as a bigger joke, the dolphins invented cable TV, the internet, and social media.
Being the exact opposite of the evolutionary input that humankind desperately needed in order to actually move forward, these unfortunate developments just made us feel really smart without having to put in all the work, offering irresistible appeal to our couch-potato instincts in massive, time-devouring doses, which limited our reading of words on paper to net carbs labels on pizza boxes.
Unsurprisingly, modern politicians sat up and took notice. Knowing actual progress on an issue is difficult, and requires a lot of time and energy just to end up with a compromise that nobody is really thrilled about, and recognizing our diminished desire to engage in deep thinking when, instead, we could have a bunch of drama – why not just produce the illusion of governing if the electorate will sit still for it? And it certainly appears that we will.
In fact, the more intractable the problem, the more we all seem to prefer theater, performance, and outrage, and the further away we push real solutions.
In 2021, Texas legislators gave us a master class in performative politics, managing to avoid a host of COVID-19-related problems and stick us with the cost of recovering an insular and troubled electrical grid (none of which we really noticed), while devoting an entire 2 ½ legislative sessions to fighting about a solution to a problem that didn’t actually exist.
Texas Republicans so soundly defeated Democrats in 2020 that it couldn’t have occurred to any of them that the state’s election law needed to be examined. But the former president’s deranged and endless insistence that he’d been cheated and Heritage Action’s free-for-the-asking statutory template for suppressing Democratic turnout handed every GOP-controlled state legislature in the country a ready-made opportunity for political theater that was just too good to pass up.
In Austin, though they had plenty of votes, Senate Republicans couldn’t help but inflict a little insult to go along with the injury they were about to cause by passing their election bill. Provisions targeting “souls to the polls” and obviating the need for anybody to prove fraud actually occurred before overturning an election slipped in to the version of the bill laid before the House.
Sandbagged Democrats, lacking votes but sensing that the best way to counter GOP theater was with some theater of their own, decamped to Washington where they could maximize their own visibility on cable and social media. As you may suspect, this pleased the dolphins.
And so it goes. Everybody’s back in Austin now, as the curtain closes on this particular act. Some Texans’ outrage will be vindicated; that of others will continue to burn. But we aren’t getting the solutions we need, we’re getting the ones we deserve – but at least they come with a show. We could blame the dolphins. According to the book, they’re scheduled for an eventual departure, leaving us a note — “So long, and thanks for all the fish.”
Maybe we should quit feeding them now.
